Jimmy Kimmel opens up about possibility of hosting Trump on his late-night show: 'I'll ask him'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said he would “love” to have President Donald Trump appear on his ABC show, despite their frequent online clashes and the president's past criticism of the comedian, as reported by The New York Post. The statement comes in the wake of Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! being nearly axed after controversial Charlie Kirk remarks and White House's celebration of its suspension. Jimmy Kimmel expressed interest in having President Trump on his show, despite past tensions, following a brief suspension of Kimmel's show after controversial Charlie Kirk remarks. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Also Read: Katie Porter screams at staffer for innocently popping into frame in resurfaced video, ‘Get out of my…’

Jimmy Kimmel would ‘love’ having Trump as a guest on his show

During an interview at the Bloomberg Screentime media conference, Kimmel said, “I’d love to have Trump on the show, for sure. All right, I’ll ask him,” on Wednesday.

He added, “[Trump] is on TV all day, every day, so he gives us a lot to use, to deal with. That’s unusual, it’s not how it used to be. You hear him, you see him, he’s just presented himself so frequently that it makes it more digestible and less digestible at the same time,” as reported by The New York Post.

The late-night show suffered almost a week of suspension in September after he made controversial comments about Kirk's assassin being a part of the MAGA movement. Trump did not hide his content with the show's suspension and said he wished that it were permanent.

After learning of the show's suspension, in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED.” The President continued, “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Kimmel's show returned to ABC less than a week later.

Also Read: ‘All hostages are returning home,’ White House shares hopeful message after Israel-Hamas peace deal

Kimmel on FCC Commission Chair Brendan Carr

Kimmel deadpanned that he has no interest in hosting Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who faced bipartisan backlash over his comments about Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the FCC's role. He said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

However, it insisted via the White House and the FCC that the reason behind the suspension was poor ratings and denied accusations of putting any pressure on ABC to pull it off fair.

Trump previously told reporters, “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anyone else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” as per The NYP.

He added, "Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings and they should have fired him a long time ago. You can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent.”