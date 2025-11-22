Miss Universe President finally responds to ex-judge's rigging allegations: ‘I removed him from judging panel’

The boiling controversy around the recently concluded 74th Miss Universe pageant does not seem to be dying down. On November 21, Mexico's Fátima Bosch won the Miss Universe 2025 crown held in Bangkok, Thailand. Miss Universe Organisation President Raul Rocha with Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch.

However, over the past few days, several social media users, including Miss Universe 2025 judge Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, and a few others, have resigned, citing concerns over fairness and transparency.

Earlier this week, in a series of posts on Instagram, Omar alleged that a 'secret committee' or 'impromptu jury' had already selected the top 30 finalists of Miss Universe 2025 and knew the results 24 hours before the contestants even participated.

MUO President Raul Rocha responds to rigging allegations

Now, Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) President Raul Rocha has finally responded to the rigging allegations. In a November 21 Instagram video posted by a page called Amusestan, Raul revealed evidence that he had actively removed Omar Harfouch from the Miss Universe 2025 Judging Panel.

In the video, the drama escalated when a CNN reporter posed tough questions to Raul Rocha regarding ex-judge Omar Harfouch's abrupt resignation and allegations that the contest was rigged.

In response, Raul Rocha showed text message proof that he was the one who removed Omar from the judging panel. In the exchange, he even blamed Omar for messing up the Beyond The Crown project - a philanthropic programme for social benefit - of Miss Universe 2025 with his allegations.

The controversy explained

For the uninitiated, Omar Harfouch was the first to step down from the eight-member panel. Following him, French soccer manager Claude Makélélé and Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, president of the Miss Universe selection committee, also stepped down.

Omar had stated that an ‘impromptu jury’ preselected the top 30 contestants, including individuals with personal relationships with some participants. He reportedly alleged an affair between a selection committee member and a contestant. For more information on the entire controversy, click here.