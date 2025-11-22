Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch shares a cordial moment on stage with Nawat Itsaragrisil, putting past tensions to rest

Fátima Bosch, who represented Mexico at the 74th Miss Universe pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand, became the titleholder of Miss Universe 2025. She won the pageant, competing against over 100 participants from across the world, but the journey was not without its fair share of struggles. Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch and the host of Thailand, Miss Universe director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, were seen smiling and being amicable towards each other, despite earlier tension.(Picture credit: IG/@Ferremolkito)

She found herself embroiled in controversies at the international pageant, one of which made headlines and involved the host of Thailand Miss Universe director, Nawat Itsaragrisil. However, after her victory, all hatchets were buried, as they appeared to have reconciled.

A video, posted by Luis Fernando G, captured a public cordial moment between them, where the differences were put aside, despite the earlier tension.

Let's take a closer look at their reconciliation moment and a recap of the earlier controversy, which stirred drama in the first place.

Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil's patch-up moment

In the video, Fátima Bosch was seen wearing a low-back shimmery green dress with a high slit. She also donned the recently won Miss Universe crown and sash for the coronation party event.

When Fátima was called to the stage, she walked up and was seen inviting Nawat to accompany her to the stage with a big smile. Hand in hand and smiling, the duo made their way to the stage. The initiative taken first by Fátima to invite Nawat showcased her elegance, composure and poise, to rise above the past controversy and lead a heartfelt moment of making peace.

How did fans react?

Her Mexican fans poured in their love for praising Fátima for her grace, maturity and resilience. Many unanimously called her ‘reina,’ meaning queen. One user pointed out Fátima's initiative, “I love how she's the one who tells him: 'Let's go'.”

While most fans were gushing over her victory, some were critical of the result of Miss Universe 2025. They wondered about the optics of the moment, calling it a set-up. “No hard feelings because it was all a set up ” Some others, too, highlighted how theatrically staged the public reconciliation looked. “What a show these two put on”, another commented, “That fight was a whole show.”

What was the controversy?

If you are scratching your head, wondering what the controversy is all about, let's take a quick recap to refresh your memory about the heated and turbulent moments of Miss Universe 2025.

Universe Thailand Director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded Fátima for following instructions from her national director rather than his and was asked to leave. For solidarity, other contestants also walked out in protest.

Fátima was deeply affected by this humiliation, as at a later Miss Universe event, she was seen trying to hold back her tears. Nawat and Miss Universe management received public backlash because of the misbehaviour towards Fátima. Later, Nawat issued a public apology, in tears.

But here's where it gets interesting. After the final result, when Fátima was crowned, several netizens were dissatisfied with the winner, arguing that other contestants had given much stronger answers to the final question. Some even speculated that the win was to compensate for the earlier controversy.

One of the judges from the panel, Natalie Glebova, who is a Miss Universe 2005 title holder, publicly condemned the lack of transparency in the judging process and claimed the first runner-up Praveenar Singh from Thailand, as her winner.

