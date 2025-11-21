Internet calls Fátima Bosch ‘undeserving winner,’ says her Miss Universe crown was just ‘damage control’ by organisation

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant concluded with Mexico’s Fátima Bosch taking the crown in a glittering ceremony in Thailand on November 20. However, the victory has sparked debate online, with many questioning the results and even suggesting that they may have been politically influenced. The backlash comes just weeks after Bosch was publicly confronted and insulted by a senior Thai pageant executive during a live-streamed event. (Also read: Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: Controversy before Miss Mexico's big win explained ) Fátima Bosch's Miss Universe win questioned amid claims of political influence and damage control. (REUTERS)

Internet reacts to Fátima Bosch’s Miss Universe 2025 win

Now, with Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025, many online critics argue that the win feels more like “damage control” than deserved. Following the finale, several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disagreement with the outcome, alleging bias and claiming the decision served as a “settlement” after the earlier controversy.

One user wrote, “Mexico did not deserve that. That was all sympathy and payola. That was an apology from the owners. Damage control for what Nawat did to Miss Mexico. Horrible, horrible, horrible.”

Another added, “Mexico’s victory was driven by business interests. There was a conflict between her and Nawat, and it seems like both sides tried to fix things behind the scenes. They may have agreed to let Mexico win. But it’s obvious she wasn’t the real winner.”

A third comment read, “Category: Undeserving Miss Universe — both from Mexico.” Another user went even further, saying, “Miss Universe doesn’t deserve respect. They’re so low for consistently proving their organisation is a cooking show. The true winners were robbed.” While one more added, “I hope it’s not a damage control crown…. But she deserves it she stood for herself”.

Another said, “WORST. WINNER. EVER. Rigged from the minute she had that incident with #Nawat, I knew they’d crown her just to save face. The other girls gave WAY BETTER answers.”

What’s the controversy around Fátima Bosch

Bosch’s victory followed a bruising public episode that had already thrown the Miss Universe organisation into turmoil. Earlier this month, during a live-streamed sash ceremony, Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly confronted Bosch over her absence from a promotional shoot, demanding that she defend herself on the spot. The exchange quickly spiralled on camera, with Nawat calling her a “dummy”, a remark that shocked contestants and viewers alike and later went viral.