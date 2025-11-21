'Real’ Miss Universe 2025 should have been Miss Cote d'Ivoire? Internet says she gave 'the winning answer'

Miss Universe 2025: While Mexico's Fátima Bosch took home the crown on November 21 at the pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand, fans are still praising Miss Côte d'Ivoire, Olivia Yacé, for her strength and charisma. Some are even calling her the ‘real winner’. Also read | Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: Controversy before Miss Mexico's big win explained Miss Côte d'Ivoire Olivia Yacé said that if she were crowned Miss Universe 2025, she would use her platform to show girls they belong in spaces they think are out of reach. (REUTERS)

Several X users expressed disappointment with the outcome of Miss Universe 2025, sharing that Miss Côte d'Ivoire should have won the crown. During the Miss Universe 2025 question-answer round, her response to the question about emotional skills to teach children, emphasising self-love, resonated with many. Her answer to a second question was also praised – it centred on representation and breaking barriers, and inspiring girls to take up space and make their mark. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 highlights: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; India's Manika Vishwakarma didn't make Top 12

Watch Miss Côte d'Ivoire answer with confidence

Olivia was asked: ‘What emotional skill should be taught to every child in school?' Here's her answer that resonated with many: “The emotional skill that should be taught to every child is self-love. It's the foundation for confidence, resilience, and healthy relationships. When children learn to love and accept themselves, they're equipped to navigate life's challenges and shine their unique light.”

In the other part of the Q and A round, contestants were asked how they would use the Miss Universe title to empower young girls. Answering this question, Miss Côte d'Ivoire shared that she plans to use the Miss Universe title to empower young girls by serving as a role model and showing them that they belong in spaces they previously thought were out of reach.

She said: “Well, as an ambassador and as Miss Universe, I would want to be the face of a representation of a new generation that mixes culture, that mixes modern and traditional. I want to be the face of a new era of women that are bold, that are leaders, that are unapologetic about who they are. If I'm Miss Universe, I want to be a role model for all the young girls and let them know that you too can make it. Go in those rooms where you think you don't belong, shine, and make sure you assume your identity.”

'You deserved the crown tonight'

Sharing a video of Olivia answering the question, an X user said: “This is the winning answer, Miss Universe 2025 should've been Miss Cote d'Ivoire.” Many others shared the sentiment, with one X user saying, “Unbiased opinion: Cote D’Ivoire delivers the best answer.”

An X account also shared pictures of Olivia, and wrote, “You deserved the crown tonight… but what truly matters is that your charisma left its mark on the universe. You proudly represented your country and Africa!” Someone reacted to the tweet with: “For me she is the winner.”

'She was by far the most poised, eloquent, beautiful'

A person also shared a video of Olivia's answer, and said, “I don't give a f*** what anybody says, she deserved to be Miss Universe 2025; she was by far the most poised, eloquent, beautiful and decent… the only reason Miss Mexico won was because (Miss Universe president) Raul Rocha organised the event…” Someone else reacted: “She (Olivia) totally deserves to win.” Another commented, “Mexico gave the worst answers and she won Miss Universe?”

Manika Vishwakarma, representing India, made it to the top 30 at Miss Universe 2025, but, she did not advance to the top 12. She was among the 30 contestants selected for the swimsuit round. The top 5 finalists included Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire. Mexico's Fatima ultimately won the 74th Miss Universe title, with Thailand's Praveenar Singh as the 1st runner-up.