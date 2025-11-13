Ozzy Osbourne's family shares Donald Trump's voicemail after his death: ‘For him to take his time to do that for us…’

“Hi, Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best,” Donald said in the voicemail, before the audio briefly cut out. “Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best, and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family,” he added.

American President Donald Trump was among those who reached out to the Osbourne family following the death of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne , in July earlier this year. The gesture became public when Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne and her children, Jack and Kelly, played Donald’s voicemail on The Osbournes Podcast , where they’ve been sharing memories and tributes since Ozzy’s passing. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the family featured the message on Wednesday’s episode, offering listeners an unexpected moment of condolence from the former president.

After the voicemail played, Jack acknowledged the unexpected nature of the message. “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail,” he said. Sharon, who worked with Trump during her stint on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, offered her own reflections on their time together and on his wife, Melania Trump.

“All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to, his wife,” she said. “And he was always, ‘How are the children? How's Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done and their manners are great.’ And he was just a great guy to talk to and he has always treated me with respect.”

She also acknowledged how polarizing Donald remains. “Listen, I'm not American,” Sharon said. “I can't vote. I don't want to vote. I don't vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will. But the thing is, all I know is he's treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania — the same. Nothing. And they have been great. For him to take his time to do that for us,” she said before breaking down into tears.

Ozzy died in July in his hometown of Birmingham, England at the age of 76. His cause of death was ruled a heart attack, with “acute myocardial infarction,” coronary artery disease, and complications from Parkinson’s disease listed as joint causes. In the weeks that followed, tributes poured in from every corner of the globe — from metal giants and pop stars to longtime collaborators and fans who grew up on his voice. Social feeds flooded with concert clips, backstage stories, and messages of gratitude.