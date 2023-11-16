Pro-Palestine supporters clash with US Capitol police outside Democratic HQ, 6 officers injured

In a dramatic turn of events pro-Palestine protest seeking an end to the ongoing war in the region turned violent after protestors clashed with the police outside Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday night. They were seeking a cease-fire in the war after Israel upped the military offensive against Hamas. WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Members of U.S. Capitol Police push protesters away from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on November 15, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to reports, several stormed the DNC headquarters even when scores of Democratic representatives and candidates, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, were inside the building. Wearing ‘cease fire now’ t-shirts protesters blocked entrances and exits.

Soon after, a peaceful vigil turned into a violent demonstration with U.S. Capitol Police stepping in to intervene and withholding over 150 people from entering the building. Cops stated, they were “illegally and violently protesting” in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. But protesters blamed police for the violence, saying officers rushed them without warning.

“It is shameful the way that nonviolent protesters and members of our community were met with violence tonight," said Dani Noble, who came from Philadelphia for the demonstration. "It is absolutely shameful.” Noble claimed police, some of whom were wearing riot gear, started “pulling on folks that are disabled or have have chronic illnesses, pulling people to the ground.”

Police rushed into the reception of Democratic headquarters and directed lawmakers to the basement and some of them were later evacuated in police vehicles.

Congressman Brad Sherman accused protesters of trying to break into the Democratic headquarters in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, protesters denied that was their intention.

6 US Capitol Police officers were injured during the clash, according to the statement issued by them. “One person has been arrested for assault on an officer. We appreciate our officers who kept these illegal & violent protesters back & protected everyone in the area,” the departed posted on X.

The protest was organized by a coalition of groups, including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, that have spearheaded other demonstrations in Washington and elsewhere.

