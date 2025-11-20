Donald Trump Jr visits Agra's Taj Mahal, takes part in photo session | Video

Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra amid elaborate security arrangements. American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. visits the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Thursday.(ANI Video Grab)

According to news agency PTI, Trump Jr spent nearly an hour exploring the monument.

Officials cited by the news agency said that Trump Jr. arrived at the monument around 3.30pm and had an extensive photo session inside the complex, including at the iconic Diana bench.

Trump Jr, who is expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding in Udaipur, also showed deep interest in the Taj Mahal's history and construction, according to a senior official.

He also posed several questions about the Taj Mahal's architecture to Guide Nitin Singh, who had also accompanied the US President during his visit to Agra in 2020, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were tightened in view of Trump Jr's visit to the Taj Mahal. Besides local police, security personnel from the US were also deployed.

According to officials cited by PTI, CISF took over inner security as soon as Trump Jr. entered the premises, ensuring a seamless movement inside the monument.

The administration also carried out special cleaning drives and cleared key routes of stray animals ahead of the US President's arrival, they added.