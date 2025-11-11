Why Erika Kirk praised US ambassador to India Sergio Gor: ‘Will be praying for you…’

Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, praised Sergio Gor on Tuesday as he was sworn in as the US ambassador to India in the presence of US President Donald Trump. Erika Kirk attended Sergio Gor's ceremony and congratulated him.(AFP)

Notably, during his confirmation hearing in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

Kirk, who attended the ceremony, congratulated him and said that her husband is going to be with Gor “every single day in spirit” and added that Gor’s new role “is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you.”

“He would have been the first phone call when he found out you were going to be taking this position. The way I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness, and I am so proud of you. Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit,” she said.

Erika added, “I will be praying for you every day because I know that this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you.”

Notably, Erika’s husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in September this year.

Who is Sergio Gor?

Gor began working with Trump in 2020 when he served as chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. He later worked as a senior adviser to MAGA Inc. and led ‘Right for America’, a political action committee supporting Trump.

Born in 1986 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which was then part of the Soviet Union, Gor also spent several years living in Malta.

Before his swearing-in, Gor visited India in October and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and national security adviser Ajit Doval.

Trump on Sergio Gor

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, “Today we are thrilled to be here for the swearing-in of our next Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia, which is a big deal, and Sergio will handle it better than anybody could handle it. I want to congratulate Sergio.”

He added, “I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen our country's one of the most important international relationships, and that is the strategic partnership with the Republic of India.”

“It’s a big deal. India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world, and it has got over 1.5 billion people. We have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and Sergio’s enhanced that because he’s already become friendly with the Prime Minister. Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let’s get to know this man,’ and they like what they see,” Trump said.