Nicole Scherzinger asks 'is this my sign for lullaby album!?' after concertgoer falls asleep in front row at her LA show

In an unexpected twist that set social media buzzing, Newsweek published a story over the weekend about a concertgoer who fell asleep in the front row during Nicole Scherzinger’s latest performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The viral moment, captured on video, sparked a lively online debate about whether such an incident should be considered offensive or somehow endearing to the performer on stage. Recently awarded a Tony, Nicole Scherzinger playfully responded to a viral incident of a sleeping audience member during her performance in LA.(Getty Images via AFP)

Nicole reacts to man sleeping at her concert

Newsweek’s caption captured the internet’s disbelief: “A concertgoer literally fell asleep during Nicole Scherzinger’s big Walt Disney Concert Hall debut in LA, and the internet cannot handle it. Imagine hitting those vocals and someone still chooses nap time.” The magazine ended the post with a cheeky question, “Would you be offended or honoured?”

Much to everyone’s surprise, Nicole herself joined the conversation. Instead of expressing frustration or disappointment, she responded with her signature humor and warmth. Commenting directly on the post, she wrote, "“I loved that I soothed him to sleep. WAIT is this my sign for a lullaby album!?”

Her playful reaction immediately won over fans and drew praise online, with many applauding her grace and good-natured outlook. Nicole’s Walt Disney Concert Hall debut marked a significant artistic milestone for the 47-year-old star. Known for her powerhouse vocals and crossover versatility, she delivered a performance that blended musical theater, classical elements, and emotional storytelling. Many attendees praised her ability to command one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious acoustic spaces.

Nicole's on privacy

The singer, who shot to fame as part of the Pussycat Dolls, recently reflected on her early rise to stardom and how sudden success affected her personal development. Speaking to Variety, Nicole shared that she relates deeply to stars such as Britney Spears, whose youth and privacy were eclipsed by fame.

“When you're so young, you don't realise it at the time, but that time of growth is taken from you,” she said. “I wonder about that with Britney Spears. That time was stripped from her. Is there a part of you that is stunted, and you're not able to grow? She's definitely found herself in very co-dependent, needy relationships, and I have as well. And feeling desperate. I've felt that way in relationships as well.”

Nicole recently won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Norma Desmond in the West End and Broadway revivals of Sunset Boulevard.