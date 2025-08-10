Andrew Lloyd Webber eyes Nicole Scherzinger to reprise her role in Sunset Boulevard movie

After months of standing ovations on Broadway, Nicole Scherzinger might not be done with Norma Desmond just yet. According to The Leader, Andrew Lloyd Webber is reportedly keen to cast her in a movie version of Sunset Boulevard - a role she has already made her own on stage. The 47-year-old singer and actress wrapped her acclaimed run in the musical earlier this year, but the buzz around her performance has not cooled down. Nicole Scherzinger may star in a Sunset Boulevard movie after her successful Broadway run, with Andrew Lloyd Webber reportedly eager to cast her.(REUTERS)

Sources close to the production revealed Lloyd Webber is eager to strike while the iron’s hot. A source told The Mirror, “Andrew wants to make the movie with Nicole. He feels the momentum after the Broadway run needs to be harnessed.”

Is Nicole Scherzinger best suited for Sunset Boulevard movie?

The Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard was more than just a hit - it was an awards magnet. Scherzinger picked up Best Actress in a Musical at both the UK’s Laurence Olivier Awards and the Tonys. The show also earned accolades for its supporting cast, direction, lighting, sound, and musical contribution.

For Lloyd Webber, the project is personal. He has spent years trying to get Sunset Boulevard back onto the silver screen, and he believes Scherzinger - along with the rest of the revival’s cast - could help musicals reclaim their place at the Oscars. “People forget the film versions of Les Misérables and Chicago both blew up in cinemas and scored rafts of awards,” the source said.

Nicole Scherzinger on Sunset Boulevard film

Scherzinger has not been shy about wanting to leap. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted, “There has been some talk. That is my dream, so I’m manifesting that right now.”

With Lloyd Webber pushing for a film and Scherzinger openly campaigning for it, the path to production seems clearer than ever, though no official announcements have been made.

FAQs



Is Nicole Scherzinger starring in a Sunset Boulevard movie?

No official confirmation yet, but Andrew Lloyd Webber is reportedly pushing for her to lead the project.

Has Nicole Scherzinger played Norma Desmond before?

Yes, she starred in the recent Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

What awards has Nicole won for Sunset Boulevard?

She won Best Actress in a Musical at both the Laurence Olivier Awards and the Tony Awards.

Who created Sunset Boulevard?

The musical was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film.

Have there been other hit movie musicals recently?

Yes, past adaptations like Les Misérables and Chicago were box office and awards-season successes.