Nicole Scherzinger wins fans' love for her naturally ageing looks at 46: ‘Her forehead moves!’

American singer Nicole Scherzinger at the Time 100 Gala recounted a unique experience of singing through a bullhorn. While expressing her anguish over the unprecedented incident and the last-minute improvisation she had to make during her Sunset Boulevard performance, fans couldn't help but notice how her forehead crinkled and moved as she spoke. They swooned over the natural expressions of the 46-year-old singer who confidently carried the signs of natural ageing, which is surprising in a world where celebrities often have ‘perfect filter-like face' with no lines or wrinkles. Nicole Scherzinger's forehead showed visible wrinkles, showing her lack of cosmetic intervention to slow down ageing. (Instagram)

How did fans react?

Fans applauded Nicole’s authenticity and her choice to stay natural, which was clearly evident in the way her forehead naturally crinkled. Had she gotten a Botox treatment, it would have stayed very smooth and motionless, even in the middle of narrating a very dramatic story that elicited lots of facial expressions.

One pointed this out and said, “Love her natural facial expression!! Non-Botox 👏🔥” Another fan commented, “Her forehead moves… that’s so rare to see! Lol she’s stunning,” expressing genuine surprise since Botox and other anti-ageing injectables and treatments have become the norm. While another commented, "Aging gracefully ❤️🔥"

Every crease added emotion, making her expression feel all the more real and relatable rather than the filter-like perfection of Botox expressions. Another fan cheered, “Yassss Nicole 🔥🔥🔥 and she’s glowing too. This is how you age gracefully 😍” while someone else gushed, “She has wrinkles! Bravo! Fabulous!”

Nicole shows how ‘the show must go on’

During her Sunset Boulevard performance on April 24, Nicole faced a sudden technical glitch, and her heart “broke into a million pieces” when she realised she couldn't give her fans the experience she had envisioned. But the singer showcased inspirational professionalism and resilience, embodying ‘the show must go on’ spirit. Undeterred by the unanticipated setback, she grabbed a bullhorn, more commonly seen at rallies and public announcements, and started singing, turning a crisis moment into an unforgettable one.

More about her work

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter who is popularly known for songs like Don't Hold Your Breath, Right There ft.50 Cent, Your Love and more. Her major turning point, before her solo music journey, came as the lead vocalist of the girl pop group The Pussycat Dolls with big hits like Don't Cha, Buttons, and Jai Ho. In her personal life, Nicole got engaged to former Scottish rugby union player Thom Evans in June 2023.

