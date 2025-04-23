Can Botox make you depressed? Plastic surgeon reveals the truth and shares what you should know before getting it

As we age, fine lines and wrinkles naturally appear, but Botox remains one of the most sought-after aesthetic treatments to blur these age lines, creating a smoother, youthful appearance. But while it removes the smile lines to make your smile look pristine, can Botox weigh down your actual smile's shine? Botox is a popular aesthetic treatment.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anmol Chugh, Associate Director of Plastics and Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital and Director at Imperio Clinics in Gurgaon, shared expert insights on Botox and its potential impact on mental wellbeing and what people should keep in mind before going for one.

Dr Chugh addressed the rising conversations around mental side effects of Botox and said, “Online forums and private social media groups have emerged globally where individuals claim that Botox made them feel unwell, with some even reporting mood changes or symptoms of depression. These narratives, though few, have stirred confusion and fear."

Let’s understand this concern right from the basics, as Dr Anmol Chugh first explained what Botox is and how it works, before we explore how, if at all, this may influence mood.

What is Botox and how it works

Plastic surgeon marking the areas before the treatment.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anmol Chugh explained,"Botox is a purified protein derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. In very small doses, it is used to relax overactive muscles. In cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery, it’s used to smooth out lines caused by repeated muscle movements. It’s also FDA-approved to treat medical conditions like chronic migraines, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), and muscle spasticity. In India, Botox and other neurotoxins are administered under strict medical supervision. However, with the rise of unqualified injectors and backdoor imports of counterfeit products, safety must remain a priority."

Moreover, Dr Chugh also walked us through the common misconception that is commonly associated with Botox that may intimidate people. But he assured it's much rarer. He elaborated," There’s a misconception that Botox causes botulism, a serious illness that can lead to muscle paralysis. In reality, iatrogenic botulism—that is, botulism caused by medical intervention- is extremely rare. It typically occurs only when very high doses are injected, far beyond what is used in aesthetic treatments. Globally, most reported cases are linked to therapeutic rather than cosmetic use. In India, there have been no major published reports of botulism linked to cosmetic Botox when administered properly by trained professionals. The key lies in dosage, technique, and product quality."

Does Botox wear down your real smile?

With a clearer smile, some even report having better moods.(Shutterstock)

With many forums discussing how Botox may dampen your real smile while it smooths your facial canvas, the plastic surgeon shared his take on it.

He said,"Studies have shown that Botox can actually improve mood. By softening frown lines, patients often feel happier, and some researchers suggest there may be a feedback loop between facial expressions and emotional states. In fact, some studies have explored the use of Botox as a treatment for depression. That said, a small number of individuals worldwide have reported feeling emotionally ‘off’ after injections. The US FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System has recorded a minuscule percentage, less than 1%, of Botox users reporting depressive symptoms. Most of these cases involved patients being treated for non-cosmetic indications or with higher therapeutic doses. From an Indian clinical standpoint, I have not personally encountered a case where Botox caused depression. However, mental health is deeply personal. If you are predisposed to anxiety or depression, it’s always a good idea to inform your doctor before undergoing any aesthetic treatment."

What you should know before going for Botox?

Now that the air has been cleared around Botox, let's straightaway get to the practical stuff. If you are considering Botox, here are some tips Dr Chugh shared that you can keep in mind:

Choose your injector wisely: Always consult a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist. India is seeing a boom in medi-spas and salons offering injectables. Not all are regulated.

Always consult a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist. India is seeing a boom in medi-spas and salons offering injectables. Not all are regulated. Know the source: Only FDA or CDSCO-approved products should be used. Ask your provider about the brand and origin.

Only FDA or CDSCO-approved products should be used. Ask your provider about the brand and origin. Understand the risks: Temporary bruising, asymmetry, or mild headaches are the most common side effects. Serious complications are exceptionally rare when the treatment is done right.

Temporary bruising, asymmetry, or mild headaches are the most common side effects. Serious complications are exceptionally rare when the treatment is done right. Communicate your concerns: If you experience any unexpected physical or emotional changes after treatment, consult your doctor. Open communication is vital for safe aesthetic care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

