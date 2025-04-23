Woman says 'flaxseed gel works as natural alternative to Botox': But does it really? Doctor reveals truth

Kolbi Roper is a beauty and wellness influencer, who keeps sharing tips for 'vegan plant-based healthy living' on her Instagram page. In an April 13 video, Kolbi shared that flaxseed gel is a natural alternative to Botox, offering potential benefits for skin health. She said she uses it on her face and hair, and makes it by soaking flaxseed in hot water overnight and blending it into a paste. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Kolbi Roper has shared her recipe for flaxseed gel and its benefits. (Instgaram/ Kolbi Roper)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, associate consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, reacted to Kolbi's post and shared that while flaxseed gel may not be a direct replacement for Botox, it offers a natural alternative for those looking to improve skin health.

What is Botox?

Dr Sai shared that Botox, short for botulinum toxin, relaxes specific facial muscles by temporarily paralysing them. It reduces signs of ageing, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and gives a more youthful appearance.

What is flaxseed gel?

“Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and lignans. The gel is prepared by boiling flax seeds in water and keeping them overnight. Its benefits include that it hydrates skin, reduces visible signs of ageing because of its antioxidant properties and ⁠improves skin elasticity,” Dr Sai added.

Here's what you need to know about flaxseed gel or ‘flax gel’, according to Kolbi: “Flaxseed gel: a powerful, natural alternative to Botox. Rich in omega-3s and antioxidants, it helps firm the skin, reduce fine lines, and restore elasticity — no needles required.”

What are benefits of flaxseed gel for skin and hair?

She then listed some benefits of using flaxseed gel on face, saying:

1. Flax gel is an excellent natural moisturiser that helps hydrate the skin without making it greasy. It also helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier.

2. Rich in antioxidants, flax gel can help combat free radicals, thus reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and promoting a youthful appearance.

3. Flaxseed contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which has anti-inflammatory properties. This can help soothe irritated skin and is beneficial for conditions like acne or rosacea.

4. The gel can aid in the healing of minor cuts, burns, or blemishes due to its soothing properties.

5. Regular use of flax gel can help enhance skin texture, making it smoother and more supple.

6. The nutrients in flax gel help improve skin tone and brightness, giving the complexion a healthy glow.

She also listed its benefits for hair, saying:

1. Flax gel is an effective natural moisturizer for hair, helping to keep it hydrated and preventing dryness and frizz.

2. The anti-inflammatory properties of flax gel promote a healthy scalp by reducing irritation and flakiness.

3. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds contribute to stronger hair strands, reducing breakage and promoting overall hair health.

4. Regular application of flax gel enhances the shine and luster of hair, making it look healthier.

Check out her post:

But does this actually work?

Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu told HT Lifestyle that 'because of the endless pursuit of youthful, brighter skin, many homemade remedies are rising and many social media influencers claim flaxseed gel works as a natural alternative for Botox'. However, how far is this true?

Dr Sai said: “Regular intake of flaxseeds or their use as a part of skin care routine may contribute to overall skin health, but for a significant reduction of wrinkles in a limited time, Botox is a better option. Muscle relaxation obtained by Botox injections, which are specific, cannot be obtained by flaxseed gel. Flaxseed gel may improve the skin elasticity and appearance, but saying it gives Botox-like results may not be true.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.