Not just Salma Hayek, Donald Trump also asked Emma Thompson out: ‘I’d love you to…’

British actor Emma Thompson was asked out on a date by Donald Trump the same day she divorced from her husband, the Oscar-winner has claimed. British actor Emma Thompson mused she could have changed the course of American history had she accepted Donald Trump's dinner invite. (AP)

Thompson, 66, was being honored for her career achievements at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, when she revealed that the now-president asked her out the same day her split with Kenneth Branagh was finalized.

What did Donald Trump say on call

The actor said she was on set for the 1998 movie Primary Colors, when her phone rang, and Donald Trump was on the other end. “Hello, this is Donald Trump,” the actor recalled him say, as per The Telegraph.

She went on to describe the rest of the call, including how she'd thought it to be a joke. “I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” Thomson said, adding, “Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.’”

At the Swiss festival, Thomson recounted that her response was to call the offer ‘very sweet’ and thank Trump. “I’ll get back to you,” the Love Actually actor recalled her response being.

Thompson posited that Trump, who had split with his second wife – Marla Maples – around that time, had members of his staff looking for someone ‘suitable’ for him in order to date, as per The Telegraph.

“I realized that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for,” she said. “And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” Thompson added, according to the publication.

She also mused what could have happened had she accepted the invite.

“I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history,” Thompson said.

Thompson is currently married to Greg Wise, and they have two children together. Trump, meanwhile, went on to marry Melania.

Not the first time for Donald Trump

Apart from Thompson, Salma Hayek, of Once Upon a Time in Mexico fame, also recounted an instance when Trump asked her out despite her having a boyfriend.

Hayek was not very well known at the time, and refused, after which details of her life went onto the National Enquirer, a Trump-controlled tabloid.

“When I told him I wouldn’t go out with him even if I didn’t have a boyfriend, (which he took as disrespectful), he called — well, he wouldn’t say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer,” Hayek had said, adding, “Someone told the National Enquirer — I’m not going to say who, because you know that whatever he wants to come out comes out in the National Enquirer. It said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short.”

