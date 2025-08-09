Jennifer Aniston calls Selena Gomez ‘angel’, reveals ‘love language’ with Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston, whose haircare brand, LolaVie, recently came out with a dry shampoo, has opened up about the entrepreneurial suggestions she received from pop star Selena Gomez. In an interview with People magazine, the Friends star also talked about her decades-long friendship with Courteney Cox. Jennifer Aniston met Courteney Cox in 1994 during the casting of the famous NBC sitcom Friends.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘love language’ with Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston met Courteney Cox in 1994 during the casting of the famous NBC sitcom Friends. Soon after, the two of them became best friends. Speaking to the magazine after the launch of the Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo, Anniston revealed that she loves to spend quality time with Courteney Cox, adding that the two of them mostly talk about “interior design”.

"It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language,” Aniston said. While Aniston owns LolaVie, Courteney Cox runs the product line Homecourt.

Jennifer Aniston praises ‘angel’ Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, who recently launched Rare Beauty's Eau de Parfum, is also on excellent terms with Jennifer Aniston. The Picture Perfect star says she has greatly benefited from Gomez’s entrepreneurial suggestions. "Selena helps me lean into social media," Aniston told People. “She's just an angel that I love to spend time with".

Jennifer Aniston on work and life

At 56, Jennifer Aniston is juggling her acting career, business, and personal life like a pro. She told the news outlet that she likes to focus on the “beautiful things” in life. She said that in order to lead a happy life, one must ignore what is “out of our power”.

Excited about the anticipated success of her new shampoo, Aniston says: “I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends, and I’m excited about creating new things."

