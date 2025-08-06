Jennifer Aniston, beau Jim Curtis enjoy double date with Jason Bateman, wife Amanda Anka

Jennifer Aniston is officially bringing her new relationship stateside. The 56-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner outing in New York City on Monday, August 4, with her new boyfriend, hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis, 49, according to People. The couple joined Aniston’s long-time friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka for a three-hour dinner in the West Village. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Instagram/ Jim Curtis)

Jennifer Aniston steps out with Jim Curtis

Aniston, according to People, looked effortlessly elegant in a flowing white sundress, which she paired with sandals. Meanwhile, Curtis, who was open about his past struggles with IBS and nerve pain, was seen walking with a cane and dressed casually in white jeans and a blue shirt.

Although the pair left the restaurant in the same car, they exited through separate hotel doors, suggesting they are still keeping things low-key.

All about Jennifer Aniston- Jim Curtis' relationship

The NYC date came after their first public outing last month: a sun-soaked vacation in Spain’s Mallorca during the Fourth of July weekend, where the couple was spotted hugging each other aboard a yacht, according to another Daily Mail report.

People report quoted sources saying that Curtis and the Friends star have been dating for a few months and met through mutual friends. Aniston reportedly knew Curtis’ work before she met him and had even read his self-help book and followed his social media posts for nearly two years.

The source told the publication that Jim is different from people she has dated before and that both share “deep emotional intelligence”.

Curtis, who is a published author and motivational figure, specialises in helping others ‘break free from their past patterns’, reported Daily Mail. It added that his health struggles, including a serious nerve condition diagnosed in 1995, led him to mindfulness and hypnotherapy. The report added that on July 14, Just Go With It actor reposted a tweet followed by a quote about people “who radiate love despite life’s darkness”. Fans speculated these were hints about her new relationship with Curtis. Meanwhile, the wellness guru, in his newsletter, wrote, “I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience… That pain resulted in this magic."

Look back on Jennifer Aniston’s love life

This is Aniston's first public relationship since her 2018 breakup with Justin Theroux. She has also previously been married, famously, to Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), and married Theroux (2015 - 2018) more recently. In an interview in 2022, she shared about her difficult private journey of IVF and the associated feelings. Although she never had kids, she said, "I have zero regrets."

FAQs

Q: Was Jennifer Aniston previously married?

A: Yes. She was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, both ending amicably.

Q: What does Jim Curtis do for a living?

A: Curtis is an author, life coach, and hypnotherapist, focused on mindfulness, emotional wellbeing, and transformation.

Q: How did Aniston and Curtis meet?

A: They were introduced by a mutual friend. Aniston had read Curtis’s self-help book prior to meeting him.

Q: How long have they been dating?

A: According to sources, they’ve been dating casually for several months.

Q: How did fans react to the Mallorca vacation?

A: The trip reignited public interest in Aniston’s personal life and confirmed her romantic connection to Curtis.