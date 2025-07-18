Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with Jim Curtis sparks concern among her friends: Here's why

Jennifer Aniston’s friends want her to slow down her romance with new boyfriend Jim Curtis, sources revealed Star report. The two have “been spending a ton of time” together, and her friends are “telling her to pump the brakes and really get to know this guy before she hands over her heart.” Jennifer Aniston spent the July 4th weekend with Jim Curtis Curtis in Mallorca, Spain. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Instagram/ Jim Curtis)

The source continued, “Jim is charming and charismatic, no doubt about it, but some of his past behavior has raised major red flags.”

They added, “He’s been very open about the fact that he’s struggled to keep a relationship because he gets ‘bored’ easily. He has a history of intense relationships that didn’t end well, and apparently, even his ties with his own family are strained, so, of course, alarm bells are going off for Jen’s friends.”

Who is Jim Curtis?

According to Jim Curtis’ Instagram, he is a hypnotist, transformational coach, and author. His official website states, “For the last 30 years, my mission has been to change the health and wellness of the world."

It further states, “First as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral, and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), and now as an author, speaker, coach and educator.”

Jennifer Aniston goes ‘all in very fast’

The insider revealed to the media outlet that the Friends star, 56, “tends to go all in very fast and is very trusting.”

They added, “They’re not telling her she needs to dump him or anything that extreme, they just want her to be cautious. Jen’s in a good place in life.”

Earlier, Aniston was tied the knot with Brad Pitt, 61, from 2000 to 2005, and then to Justin Theroux, 53, from 2015 to 2018.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis spent the July 4 weekend together

As per reports, Aniston spent the July 4th weekend with Curtis in Mallorca, Spain. The couple was accompanied by Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Before that trip, Aniston and Curtis were seen dining together in Big Sur, California, in June.

On July 13, a source told People the two are “casually dating and having fun,” and have “been seeing each other for a few months now.”

The source shared, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness.”