Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman net worths: ‘SmartLess’ podcast hosts are starting a phone company

SmartLess, the interview podcast hosted by celebrity trio Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman, has just received its first spinoff launch- a mobile service carrier. The service will use the T-Mobile network fiber and is built on the idea that customers will no longer have to pay for data they don’t use. Plans range from $15 to $30 a month and are available to users across the United States and Puerto Rico, free of the need to switch contact numbers. SmartLess, hosted by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman, has launched a mobile service using T-Mobile's network.(@SeanHayes/X)

“We’re a new kind of mobile company. We’ll help you cut your bill, cut screen time, and cut the B.S. You won’t hear that from Verizon or AT&T,” the company’s official website reads.

Also Read: What is USCIS's new policy for green card applicants starting from 11 June? Here's a rundown

In light of this business venture, here’s a look at the personal fortunes of the three creators of this service:

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes is an American actor and comedian who, as of February 18, 2025, has amassed a fortune of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This funding comes from his performance as Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace, alongside other popular movies. Hayes was awarded a Tony in 2023 for his performance in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ and runs a production company called Hazy Mills Productions.

Will Arnett

Owing to his work as an actor, voice-over artist, producer, and mainly as a podcaster for SmartLess, Will Arnett has $50 million to his name as of March 11, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In acting credentials, Arnett is known for his role as Gob Bluth on ‘Arrested Development’, along with movies like ‘Blades of Glory’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He is also behind the voice of Batman in the LEGO world.

Also Read: Ananda Lewis dies at 52: What was former MTV VJ's net worth?

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman owes his $50 million fortune (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) to his previous lucrative acting, directing, and producing roles. He first shot to fame as Michael Bluth opposite Arnett in ‘Arrested Development’ and has since gone on to feature in multiple other roles. Known for his sharp wit and incredible comedic timing, Bateman further expanded on his skills by directing a few episodes of the hit Netflix series ‘Ozark’.



(By Stuti Gupta)