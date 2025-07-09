Who is Jim Curtis? Hypnotist rumored to be Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend

Is Jennifer Aniston dating Jim Curtis? The Friends star was recently photographed enjoying an intimate vacation with the hypnotist on the island of Mallorca in Spain, Page Six reported. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Instagram/ Jim Curtis)

Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, has reportedly been following Jim Curtis' work for years.

Jennifer Aniston's Fourth of July weekend getaway

Aniston, 56, accompanied the life coach and love 'guru' as they jetted into Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend, Daily Mail reported.

In several photographs, Aniston appeared happy during the trip, where she was joined by her close friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Curtis, who describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," has nearly 550,000 followers on Instagram.

“My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM,” reads the bio on Curtis' profile on the social media platform.

In the viral images from their trip, Aniston can be seen wearing a black tank top, jeans, and sneakers, accompanied by a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Curtis wore a green long-sleeved shirt with dark shorts and sneakers.

Aniston introduced him to her friends as they got into a sprinter van. Later, they reportedly enjoyed a yacht party together, according to Daily Mail.

Both Aniston and Curtis have been following each other on Instagram for quite some time now. The Friends star has even "liked" some of his posts regarding the power of "manifestation".

This is not the first time Aniston and Curtis have been spotted together in public. The two were seen at the luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in Northern California last month.

Recently, the actress even showered love on one of his videos, wherein he stated, “Repeat after me: I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past.”

In May 2025, Aniston shared on social media that she was reading the book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, authored by Curtis.

Before that, Aniston revealed in April that she had turned to hypnosis in a bid to get over her fear of flying.

She stated that she had been doing "some hypnosis lately," adding that it was "shockingly good".

FAQs

1. Is Jennifer Aniston in a relationship with Jim Curtis?

As of now, neither of them has confirmed the dating rumours.

2. Who has Jennifer Aniston dated earlier?

She was earlier married to Brad Pitt and later tied the knot with Justin Theroux. Since then, Aniston has tried to keep her love life away from the limelight.

3. Where were Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis spotted?

They were seen together on Spain's Mallorca island.