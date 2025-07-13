Jennifer Aniston's rumored boyfriend Jim Curtis kept ‘humiliating’ illness hidden for years: What is IBS?

Jennifer Aniston's rumored boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has been battling a health issue that he kept hidden for a long time. The 49-year-old was recently spotted vacationing with Aniston, the Daily Mail reported. Jennifer Aniston's rumored boyfriend Jim Curtis kept ‘humiliating’ illness hidden for years (jimcurtis1/Instagram)

In past interviews, Curtis spoke about the chronic illness that has been affecting his way of life since he was 19. He said that he suffered from acute irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to a chronic health condition. In an interview in 2018, he revealed that he often suffered throbbing symptoms while working in high-stress jobs, including on Wall Street. However, he kept his health issues a secret from his friends. He pretended that he walked with a limp or looked unwell because he had been in a motorcycle accident.

“I had IBS, and accidents happened a lot,” Curtis told Fast Company. “It was humiliating, especially during business trips through crowded airports.”

Doctors at major hospitals, including the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, failed to identify the root cause early on, but Curtis bravely moved forward. He returned to college and worked in health publishing and sales, but mostly kept his illness hidden.

The turning point in Curtis’ life came when a boss urged him to reveal his struggles. Since then, Curtis began writing self-help books, launching wellness programs, and training in hypnotism. He helped clients like Miranda Kerr and Chrissy Teigen.

Curtis now uses his experience to help other people. “I’ve helped thousands transform their lives through hypno-realizations,” he said.

What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the stomach and intestines, also called the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include cramping, belly pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both. IBS is an ongoing condition that needs long-term management.”

The website adds that only a small number of people suffering from IBS actually have severe symptoms. People often control their symptoms by managing stress, lifestyle and diet.

“More-severe symptoms can be treated with medicine and counseling,” the website says. “IBS doesn't cause changes in bowel tissue or increase risk of colorectal cancer.”