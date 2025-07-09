What is Jim Curtis net worth? Jennifer Aniston's rumored new love interest struggled with chronic illness for 20 years

Jennifer Aniston ignited relationship speculations with Jim Curtis after she was seen cuddling him at a hotel in June 2025. Jim Curtis and Jennifer Jennifer Aniston(Instagram/AP)

The former "Friends" star and hypnotist were spotted cuddling while dining at the upscale Ventana Big Sur hotel, Page Six reported, citing a spy.

The duo stoked rumors of romance after taking a vacation to Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Jim and Jennifer ignited dating speculations in June after the former started following him on Instagram. They even started liking each other's posts, according to DeuxMoi's report. They were found dining together in California as well.

Also Read: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

Who is Jim Curtis? Master hypnotist who struggled with a chronic illness for 20 years

On his website, Curtis calls himself a “master hypnotist,” “coach,” and “wellness pioneer” with 25 years of experience in the field.

He assists his clients in reprogramming their “anxiety,” “trauma,” and “mental blocks” using hypnosis and intuitive coaching.

Curtis earlier battled a “chronic illness for over 20 years,” according to his website.

“I learned how to heal and recover from the mental and physical pain, toxic relationships, and anxiety that came with it,” he said on his website.

Curtis revealed that he is “a survivor of his own health crisis” and that hypno-realizations have helped him “transform” his relationships as well as health.

Curtis has collaborated with Chrissy Teigen, Nina Adgal, Julianne Hough, and model Miranda Kerr over the years.

Curtis is also an author, who published his first book, “The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness” in 2017.

What is Jim Curtis's net worth?

Jim Curtis' net worth is not publicly available. However, Jennifer Aniston, who is American actress, producer, and spokesperson, has net worth of $320 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She makes over $20 million a year from endorsements and acting.