Insider reveals what Brad Pitt really thinks of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend

Actor Brad Pitt is basking in the success of his latest release F1. During the promotions of the film, he also debuted his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The two attended red carpets together and packed in the PDA. An insider has now revealed how Brad feels towards one of his exes- actor Jennifer Aniston. (Also read: Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon giggle on date night at F1 premiere in New York. See pics) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in 2000. Ultimately, they called it quits in 2005.

What the source said

According to a report by Daily Mail, an insider has revealed how Brad feels about Jennifer's closeness to Jim Curtis, 50. The source said, “Brad couldn't be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy who seems so tuned into her."

“His marriage ended – with a bang and a whimper - two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her. When you find the right partner, all's right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen,” concluded the statement. Jennifer has not gone public with her relationship with Jim as of yet.

About his relationship

Brad married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 but their relationship turned sour as they separated a few years later in 2005. Following his split from her, he started dating Angelina Jolie, who he was married to from 2014-2016. They share six children together. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024 after an eight-year battle.

Brad is now dating Ines. He and Ines have been linked for over two years now. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year, Brad was first spotted with Ines, although he did not pose on the red carpet with her. They made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival last year for the premiere of the movie Wolfs.

Fans saw Brad in F1- The Movie. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick. The film collected ₹100 crore in India.