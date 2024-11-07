Menu Explore
Courteney Cox says Jennifer Aniston took a lot of dresses from 'Friends' set

PTI
Nov 07, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Courteney Cox says Jennifer Aniston took a lot of dresses from 'Friends' set

Los Angeles, Apart from being one of the most popular TV shows of all time, "Friends" continues to be a fashion phenomenon and series star Courteney Cox says her co-actor Jennifer Aniston kept tons of clothes from the sitcom, even of her character Monica's.

Real-life buddies Cox, 60, and Aniston, 55, played Monica Geller and Rachel Greene, former high school classmates and eventual roommates on NBC show "Friends", on which Debra McGuire served as costume designer.

"She took a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on 'Friends'.' And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable.

"But I'm like, 'Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from 'Friends'?' But she holds on to everything," Cox told Bella Freud on her "Fashion Neurosis" podcast.

The actor told Freud that "it's really funny that did take some of Monica's clothes."

But the one time she tried wearing Aniston's costume, it didn't go so well.

"I remember I was late to the game, but Jennifer had this outfit on. She was wearing a really cool jacket with a tank top and a pair of jeans. I just thought, 'God, she looks great.' The shoulder pads are really sharp. So I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to get that jacket'.

"There was one problem: "Everybody had had that jacket, everybody had worn it. Jennifer was maybe early on, of course, but by the time I got it, it wasn't as cool anymore. And I think even asked Mary, my stylist, she's like, 'Yeah, that's kind of not what people are doing.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, this jacket was thousands of dollars... It was too late," Cox recalled.

Also starring Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, "Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

