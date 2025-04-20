Menu Explore
Jennifer Aniston opens up about her extreme fear of flying, reveals how she is letting go of her superstitions

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 20, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Jennifer Aniston explained that she has been doing hypnosis to help her overcome her fear of flying. She was required to remove her superstitions.

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an extreme fear of flying, but has found ways to manage her anxiety. According to E! News, in a recent interview, the 56-year-old actor, known for her roles in Friends and We're the Millers, shared that she has been using hypnosis and meditation to combat her nerves. (Also Read | Pedro Pascal opens up about dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston: ‘Its just…’)

Jennifer Aniston shared what helps her calm her anxiety while flying.
Jennifer explained that she has been doing hypnosis to help her overcome her fear of flying. As part of the hypnosis process, she was required to remove her superstitions, which included tapping the outside of the plane with her right palm and stepping onto the plane with her right foot.

"But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she said, adding, "I have not been doing the right hand, right foot--and now it's shockingly good!" as quoted by E! News.

Jennifer also shared what helps her calm her anxiety while flying. "Plugging into a good meditation can get you through," she said.

Additionally, she enjoys getting out of her seat to walk around and stretch a bit. These small actions help her feel more in control and relaxed during flights.

Despite her fear of flying, Jennifer's love of travel keeps her motivated to explore new places. She admitted that her favourite type of vacation involves "a white sandy beach and clear, crystal-blue water."

Jennifer also values the opportunity to spend time with loved ones while travelling. "I've had a lot of really meaningful, wonderful trips," she said, as quoted by E! News.

One of Jennifer's favourite travel experiences was a birthday celebration with around 50 friends. "I said, 'Whoever wants to come, let's do this,' and a lot of them did," she recalled.

The group spent three days lounging, relaxing, swimming, and enjoying each other's company. "That was really fun," Jennifer said.

Jennifer believes that travel is essential for expanding one's awareness and perspective. Growing up, her closest connection to nature was Central Park, and she feels that travel helps her appreciate the world beyond her immediate surroundings.

"There's more that exists than just this little bubble that we are in," she shared, adding, "It's all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we're confined to."

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
