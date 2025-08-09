Jennifer Aniston’s rumored romance with Jim Curtis heats up in New York

Jennifer Aniston seems to be easing into her new relationship, without making it a spectacle. According to People, on Thursday, August 7, she and her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, were seen leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, New York City. The two didn’t walk out together, but they both got into the same car. Curtis, a hypnotherapist and author, had his dog with him as he stepped out of the hotel. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Instagram/ Jim Curtis)

Aniston followed shortly after. The Greenwich, co-owned by Robert De Niro, has been a regular low-key spot for celebs looking to avoid attention.

Double date vibes in the West Village

Just a few nights earlier, on August 4, Aniston and Curtis were out on a dinner date with longtime friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The group spent around three hours dining in the West Village, reports People.

Photos showed Aniston dressed down in a long white sundress, looking relaxed. Curtis kept it easy too, as she spotted a button-down shirt, light pants, and a walking cane in hand. As they headed back to their hotel, Aniston was seen walking with Bateman. Curtis was not photographed beside her, but he did hop into the car earlier.

Multiple insiders told People the two have been seeing each other for “a few months.” One source shared, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual.”

From Mallorca to Manhattan

Aniston and Curtis were first seen together publicly in July during a yacht trip around Mallorca. She was vacationing with Bateman, Anka, and Amy Schumer. Curtis joined, while things looked cozy between the two of them. At one point, he was photographed rubbing her shoulders. At another, possibly holding her hand.

Curtis later reflected on that trip in his personal newsletter. “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis. I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed - now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic,” Page Six quoted him as saying.

