Doctor reveals a superfruit to combat anemia and support red blood cell synthesis: ‘Drinking 500 grams of…’

Struggling with anemia can be exhausting, and while iron supplements are often the first line of treatment, many people look for natural ways to support their iron levels. Certain foods and nutrients can play a helpful role in boosting red blood cell production, supporting overall energy, and protecting heart health. Dr Kunal Sood has revealed a superfruit which not only supports red blood cell production but also protects the body from inflammation and promotes heart health.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights one tropical superfruit that packs a nutritional punch and may aid those dealing with iron deficiency. In an Instagram video posted on September 20, he discusses the nutritional value of red dragonfruit, which stimulates the production of red blood cells, helping with anemia, while also protecting heart health and reducing inflammation.

Nutritional value

Red dragon fruit is gaining attention not just for its vibrant colour but also for its potential health benefits, particularly for those struggling with iron deficiency and anemia. These tropical fruits are loaded with iron, vitamin C and antioxidants, which are excellent for the production of red blood cells, according to Dr Sood. He also adds, “Aside from its iron content, red dragon fruit is also rich in fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants like flavonoids, which may support heart health, blood sugar control, and reduce inflammation.” These nutrients make it a wholesome addition to a balanced diet.

What does research suggest?

Even though more research is required in this area, Dr Sood mentions studies that showed positive results linking red dragonfruits with improved red blood cell synthesis - “One small study showed that drinking 500 grams of red dragonfruit juice daily for 7 days, significantly increase hemoglobin and erythrocyte levels in anemic pregnant women.” However, Dr Sood highlights that while these fruits can offer a temporary solution for regulating your iron levels, it does not serve as a clinical substitute for iron supplements or long-term medical treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.