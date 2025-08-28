Are you eating this superfruit wrong? Gastroenterologist reveals why you should consume it with its skin

Kiwis are a powerhouse of nutrients - a superfruit packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre. Most of us instinctively peel the skin before eating kiwis, but did you know that consuming the fruit with the skin on can significantly increase its nutritional value? This superfruit is packed with nutrients, but the nutritional value increases significantly when it is consumed without peeling.(Unsplash)

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, who is an expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, in an August 28 Instagram post highlights the wide-ranging benefits of eating kiwis with their skin - from easing digestive disorders to enhanced sleep regulation.

Ingesting the small, tangy fruit with its fuzzy skin significantly boosts the intake of essential vitamins like C and E, and minerals such as folate, magnesium, and B6, alongside a substantial increase in fibre. In addition to containing a myriad of nutrients, kiwis are also known to offer health benefits that include improving quality of sleep and even preventing a certain type of cancer.

Dr Salhab shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “You’re leaving nutrients on the cutting board if you peel your kiwi.” He also suggested an alternative if the fuzzy skin of green kiwis throws you off.

Here is a list of the health benefits mentioned by the doctor:

Also Read | Harvard trained gut doctor reveals this easily available superfruit is amazing for your digestive health

More nutrients

According to Dr Salhab, “If you eat kiwi with the skin on, you get more vitamin C and vitamin E to support your liver health.” In addition to this, there is an increased intake of folate, magnesium, vitamin B6, and a whopping 50% hike in fibre. As per an article on Cleveland Clinic, one green kiwi (with skin) contains 3.5 grams of fibre, while one gold kiwi (with skin) has about 3 grams of fibre, which helps with bloating and constipation. Vitamin E, vitamin C and polyphenols act as antioxidants that boost immunity helping the body fight infections and inflammation. Folate or vitamin B9 maintains liver, skin, hair, and eye health and also keeps the nervous system functioning.

Better sleep

Kiwis are not only rich in vitamins and minerals but also support the production of melatonin, which induces good sleep. Dr. Salhab recommends eating 1 or 2 kiwis about 2 hours before bed, as it can significantly improve quality of sleep - “People who eat more kiwi, especially if they eat it 2 hours before bedtime, tend to sleep better because it helps form melatonin.”

Reduces risk of colon cancer

Plenty of fibre initiates bowel movements and maintains gut health. Dr. Salhab mentions “regular kiwi intake is linked with less oxidative DNA damage and faster transit which may translate to a lower risk of colon cancer over time.” According to an article on Health.com reviewed by nutritionist Elizabeth Barnes, fibre from the skin of kiwis if broken down by healthy gut bacteria in the colon, which produces Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), helps protect the colon by lowering the risk of colorectal cancer and related conditions. The gastroenterologist also mentioned that kiwis are one of his top choices to treat constipation naturally, being gentle, effective and great when paired with yoghurt.

Also Read | Nutritionist reveals 3 juices that are not as healthy as you think: ‘Sara fibre dustbin mein phenk dete ho’

The doctor recommends that if the fuzzy skin of green kiwis are not for you, you can wait until the fruit is riper and softer, or opt for gold kiwis that lack the fuzz and have a smooth surface. Another suggested way of consuming kiwis without peeling is adding sliced kiwis to yogurt. However, some people might be allergic to the fruit, which causes itching, swelling, or breathing trouble, in which case the gastroenterologist recommends avoiding the skin or contacting a healthcare provider.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.