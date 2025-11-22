‘Donald Trump looks diplomatic, Zohran Mamdani seems nervous’: MAGA fans react to viral ‘fascist remark’ video

US President Donald Trump and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had an interesting exchange at White House. While at the Oval Office, a reporter asked the Democratic socialist if he thought that POTUS was a fascist. As Mamdani tried to answer, Trump cut him off and laughed. However, the moment has gone viral on social media, with MAGA fans claiming that during the entire situation, the president looked calm and diplomatic, while the mayor-elect appeared nervous. Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office. (X/@RapidResponse47)

What does the viral moment show?

After their meeting, Trump and Mamdani appeared before the press to answer questions. During which, a reporter asked the mayor-elect, “Are you affirming that you think that President Trump is a fascist?”

Mamdani started explaining , “I’ve spoken about—,” but before he could finish, Trump jumped in and continued, “That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.” He also chuckled and patted Mamdani on the arm.

What did social media say?

From praising Trump’s sense of humour to claiming that Mamdani looks nervous, MAGA fans posted varied reactions.

An individual wrote, “Trump looked diplomatic as he always does. Mamdani seemed nervous. Trump is willing to work with anyone to better America. He's done it all his life. The best way to defeat a communist is to convert them to a capitalist. Trump's optimism is key.”

Another added, “Mamdani went in calling Trump a fascist and came out sounding like an intern begging for a reference.” A third commented, “Campaigning on fighting Trump and winning. A week later, begging Trump for assistance.”

A fourth wrote, "This is how you take an insult and turn it into comedic gold. Notice how all of the memorable clips really came from President Trump. He knows what he’s doing.”

Speaking to the press, Trump said he and Mamdani had a “great meeting.” He also congratulated the Indian-American politician on his win.