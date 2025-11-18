Eric Trump claims NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani 'hates Indian population'

US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, recently criticised New York City’s incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, alleging that the mayor-elect “hates the Indian population”. His remarks were made during a conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where he criticised what he described as the growing influence of a far-left agenda in major American cities. Eric Trump claimed that this ideological shift has made it difficult for large corporations to operate. (AFP)

Speaking on the programme, Eric Trump argued that US cities, once considered global economic powerhouses, were now struggling under what he described as an aggressive far-left agenda. He claimed that this ideological shift has made it difficult for large corporations to operate.

“There is no place in the world that could compete against New York City… and then you have a socialist, communitist, however you want to label him, wants to nationalise grocery stores, wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, wants to defund the law enforcement,” Trump said, referring to Mamdani.

He added that cities simply needed safe streets, clean infrastructure and reasonable taxes, arguing that they “will thrive on their own without government intervention”.

Eric Trump also linked Mamdani to other progressive figures, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Revisiting a long-standing Republican criticism, he pointed to her opposition to Amazon’s proposed headquarters in New York.

“They were going to bring tens and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to New York City and she ran them out like absolute dogs, right?” he said.

Notably, his recent remarks come weeks after he warned that a city governed by what he called "crazy" Mamdani would be disastrous. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Trump insisted that conservatives “cannot allow” his brand of politics to spread across the country. "This is going to destroy a great American city, and we cannot allow this to spread across this country," he said, adding, "There is a literal Communist elected as New York City mayor,” as per a report by the New York Post.

When will Mamdani officially become mayor?

Mamdani, on the other hand, is set to make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first to be born in Africa. At 34, he will also be the youngest person to lead New York City in more than 100 years.

Mamdani will officially take office at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2026, marking the traditional midnight transition for New York City mayors under the city charter.