What happened at Midtown Manhattan nightclub? Police provide update after shooting as hunt for killer launched

Midtown Manhattan shooting: A 39-year-old man was fatally shot outside a nightclub in Midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning, prompting police to initiate an urgent search for the assailant. In Midtown Manhattan, a 39-year-old man was fatally shot outside a nightclub. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.(Image for representation/AFP)

According to police, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his back and groin as the gunman fired multiple rounds outside the Harbor NYC Club located on West 46th St, NY Post reported. He was swiftly transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, NYPD officers were observed investigating the crime scene, seemingly looking for evidence with flashlights, and establishing police tape along the street.

Additionally, law enforcement engaged with a potential witness near a 24-hour car wash situated on West 46th.

Midtown Manhattan shooting: Panic among club goers

Amid the panic, shocked club-goers were departing the rooftop venue, which closed at approximately 4 am, when the gunfire erupted.

This should not be occurring, Eli, who was exiting the club at that moment, told NY Post, stressing that “it is unnecessary.”

The club goers further expressed worries over rising shooting incident during the holiday season, with Thanksgiving approaching and Christmas just around the corner. "It’s a time to be joyful and be thankful for one another, and people wanna shoot one another. For what? What’s your purpose here?”

Another club attendee, Tim, noted that they had not encountered any issues at the Hell’s Kitchen venue previously.

“I feel like it’s a good spot, it’s just you get caught at the wrong spot, wrong time, you feel me?” he said.

Shooting in North Carolina city amid Christmas tree lighting ceremony

On Friday evening, four individuals were shot during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina, United States, as per officials.

Following the incident in Concord, approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte, three individuals were reported to be in critical condition while one was in stable condition, according to a statement from the city officials. The circumstances leading to the shooting still remain unclear. However, three people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, online videos and photographs feature crowds of people fleeing the scene, alongside a street filled with emergency vehicles.