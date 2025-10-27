Who was Alicia Stone? NYPD detective, 40, tragically dies after receiving butt lift procedure in Colombia

An NYPD detective and mom of three died a week after she received a butt lift and liposuction procedure in Colombia. After the tragic death of Det. Alicia Stone, her husband is seeking an investigation, as reported by the New York Post. NYPD detective Alicia Stone dies after receiving butt lift procedure in Colombia (Fund the First)

Stone had traveled to Colombia in mid-October 2025 to undergo a cosmetic procedure, namely liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) fat-transfer surgery on October 16. She was recovering and reportedly taking anticoagulants and pain medication as post-operative care, before her death.

Who was Alicia Stone?

Stone was a 40-year-old veteran detective of the New York Police Department with 13 years of service primarily in the Internal Affairs Bureau. She was also a loving mother of 3 children.

A week after surgery, Stone was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room in Cali around 6:30 am Thursday, October 23. The doctors pronounced her dead at the Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital. The cause of her death was listed as “unspecified cardiac arrest.”

Authorities contacted the Colombian National Police, the U.S State Department and a consular services official after her death. An NYPD detective was reportedly sent to Colombia to assist in the inquiry.

Her husband, Michael Stone, told Daily News that she was "perfectly fine” heading into the trip, and he found the sudden death deeply shocking. He intends to request an autopsy and a full investigation.

‘Alicia’s kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone’

A fundraiser for Stone described her as “a devoted wife, loving mother of three, and a dedicated public servant who spent her career protecting and serving others.” The Fund the First page added, “Alicia’s kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone she met both in and out of uniform. Her unexpected passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of her family, friends, and fellow officers. She leaves behind her husband and three beautiful children, who now face an unimaginable loss. This campaign has been created to honor Alicia’s legacy and to provide financial support to her family during this devastating time.”

BBL is widely known to be a risky. Medical experts warn of complications such as fat embolism (when fat enters the bloodstream and lodges in the lungs or heart), which can be life-threatening. The death rate of butt enhancement patients (1 in 3348) is much higher than the U.S. death rate( 1 in 55,000) from cosmetic surgery, according to a 2017 report in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.