Melissa Mercado, the NYPD detective who went viral after starring in a raunchy rap video, will reportedly no longer investigate active cases with the Special Victims Division, which investigates sex crimes. Mercado appeared in a music video directed by Pitch Perfect, twerking in a skimpy bra and a thong. An NYPD spokeswoman said that Mercado’s behavior was under review after she starred in the ‘Doin That’ video by Hempstead rapper S-Quire, according to the New York Post. NYPD detective Melissa Mercado, who appeared in raunchy rap video, will no longer probe active cases in sex crimes unit (Melissa Mercado/Instagram)

Pitch Perfect told TMZ that he and the rapper hired Mercado from a casting agency, and did not know about her day job. “None of us were aware of … what her main profession was,” the director said.

‘I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective’

The video went viral after the online site WorldStarHipHop posted it. Retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood said it was disturbing that a sex crimes investigator appeared in a video that is degrading to women. “I think this conduct is unbecoming a police officer,” he said. “I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective.”

Retired police officer and lawyer Eric Sanders said Mercado should be disciplined. “She should be modified,” Sanders said. “What she did is inconsistent with the values of being a police officer. Police work is a noble profession and it’s supposed to look a certain way.”

‘Everyone loved this model’

According to records, Mercado joined the force back in 2018, and was a $144,000-a-year 3rd grade detective assigned to Bronx special victims. Pitch Perfect claimed that after Mercado appeared in S-Quire’s song, she quickly became a sought-after dancer for other rap videos.

“Everyone loved this model,” the director said. S-Quire agreed, calling Mercado a “beautiful woman.”

“I’ve had tons of artists reach out trying to get her in their video,” Pitch Perfect said. “If you look at it like that, it might be a great thing for her. I think she wins.”

The director added that “she was one of the stars,” of the ‘Doin That’ music video.