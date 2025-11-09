Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole deletes her social media account amid backlash over racist posts

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has made headlines after deleting her social media account in response to backlash over previous racist comments. According to the reports by Daily Mail, the podcast host’s old tweets, which date back to 2010, resurfaced on the internet. Nicole allegedly used homophobic language that enraged the audience. Kayla Nicole deletes X handle(Instagram/Kayla Nicole)

While the media personality deleted her X account, her Instagram account is still active. Nicole’s alleged tweets resurfaced after she was slammed on the internet for a video she posted on Halloween. The YouTuber was seen lip-syncing toToni Braxton’s 2000 diss track while dressed as her.

Did Kayla Nicole take a dig at Taylor Swift?

In the recent video shared by the podcast host on social media, she sang along to the lyrics of “Did you know about us back then? / Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?” She further added, “I’m not thinking ’bout him / But you married him / Do you know I made him leave? / Do you know he begged to stay with me? / He wasn’t man enough for me.”

After the video went viral on the internet, many fans wondered if Nicole’s dress-up was a response to her mention in Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl track, Opalite.

However, the YouTuber revealed on her podcast that the costume she donned was inspired by a different Taylor. She said, “I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor.” Nicole further explained that the latter’s was the only house she was allowed to go to. While travelling home from school, I would listen to He Wasn’t Man Enough, as it was the one song Taylor’s mom played in the car.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

The NFL star dated Kayla Nicole for three years, from 2017 to 2020. When the former partners parted ways, Travis Kelce went on to date Taylor Swift in 2023. The couple met following one of the musician’s Eras Tour concerts and quickly bonded. After dating for a couple of years, the athlete popped the big question to Swift. While the two announced their engagement news, some fans believed Kayla took a dig at her ex-boyfriend.

She reshared a video of actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who was explaining the difference between happiness and joy. Over the video, Nicole wrote, “Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough. I aspire! So, so good.”

