What Taylor Swift's The End of an Era trailer revealed, from bond with fans to relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has dropped the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, which is based on her Eras Tour that ended in December last year. The sixth concert tour by the Shake It Off hitmaker earned $2 billion in ticket sales, reported The New York Times. Taylor Swift's mother said that Travis Kelce brought 'happiness' to the singer's life. (AFP)

Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era trailer

Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era trailer offers glimpses into the behind-the-scenes of the singer on the historic tour. “I’m very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of,” the Back to December hitmaker says in the clip.

She also boasted of the fact that her Eras Tour “created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once”. “There’s something very special about that,” Swift added.

In the trailer, the 35-year-old also reveals that she had the tour’s idea two years before it kicked off on March 17, 2023. The End of an Era documentary will also feature guest artists from the tour, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, as per CNN.

Taylor Swift’s mother on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 this year. Swift’s mother, Andrea, spoke about her soon-to-be son-in-law in the two-and-a-half-minute-long video.

“Travis Kelce! He brings a lot of happiness,” Andrea said in the trailer. Meanwhile, we also witness a sweet phone call between Swift and Kelce. She tells the Kansas City Chiefs star that they both “basically have the same job”.

“You’ve got teammates, I got teammates,” Kelce replies to Swift. “You have Coach Reid, I have my mom,” the Bad Blood hitmaker adds.

Swift’s Eras Tour was one of the biggest tours the music industry has seen. Billboard senior director of live music and touring said: “There’s really nothing [like it] that we’ve ever seen before.” He said that it captured the world’s imagination for two years, “from attendance to size”, as per the New York Post.

FAQs

When will Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era come out?

Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era will be released on December 12 on Disney+.

When did Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour end?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended in December 2024.

When did Taylor Swift announce her engagement to Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August this year.