Pluribus Season 1 Episode 3: Does Zosia survive a grenade explosion? Here’s everything fans need to know

Pluribus, an all-new psychological thriller series on Apple TV, is generating a lot of buzz among the audiences in recent weeks. Created by Vince Gilligan, the show has been hailed by the viewers for strong performances and a unique storyline. Episode 3 of Pluribus came out on Apple TV on November 14.

While the initial two episodes kept the audiences at the edge of their seats, the third episode is no different. Despite no major shift in storyline taking place, Carol takes over the handling of weapons, especially grenades, which almost kills Zosia.

The first and second episode of the series came out on August 7, while the third episode was released on Friday, November 14.

Pluribus Season 1: What happens in Episode 3?

The episode opens with Carol returning home from an abortive summit, along with other English-speaking survivors. However, she is a tad disappointed that none of them were able to help her, even if they wish to, Decider reported.

Moreover, Rhea Seehorn’s character also gets into a heated argument with one of the Spanish fugitives, who intruded into the collective’s detention for a day and a half. While the latter yells at her, Carol, too, slams him.

On the other hand, Carol craves food when there are no items in the grocery store or in private homes, since the resources have been relocated. This is when the hivemind enters the scene, and fulfills Sturko’s wishes by restocking the food in stores. A major thing to notice here is not that the Hivemind is fulfilling Carol’s wishes, but the speed at which they do so.

Later on in the episode, Carol gets together with Zosia, where she jokingly requests a hand grenade. The latter dutifully hands one to Carol, who accidentally triggers the weapon and nearly kills Zosia. Following the incident, Carol cannot believe that the collective would hand her a live grenade like that, according to Decider.

Fan reactions on Pluribus Episode 3

Following the release of Pluribus’ latest episode, the fans went on to share their thoughts across social media.

One person wrote on X, "The Pluribus series is just getting better; I just watched episode 3, and the f*****s really gave Carol a f******g grenade."

Another fan revealed, "Absolutely loved the third episode of Pluribus! The direction and the editing were insane, and also every piece of music picked and composed for this so far has been some of the best music we’ve seen on TV in years. Vince really knows his shit when it comes to music. Insane episode.”

A third person stated, “She's going through it. What I love about the show is that everything is on the table. Anything can happen. Like a murderous rampage? One thing is a constant. Not that she's miserable, but more importantly, she's still grieving. That's the crux of the show.”

Upcoming episode schedule:

Episode 4 – November 21

Episode 5 – November 28

Episode 6 – December 5

Episode 7 – December 12

Episode 8 – December 19

Episode 9 – December 26.

FAQs

Q1. Where to watch Pluribus?

Fans can watch the show on Apple TV.

Q2. How many episodes of Pluribus have been released so far?

Till now, the makers have released three episodes of Pluribus.

Q3. Who plays the role of Carol in Pluribus?

Rhea Seehorn plays the character of Carol in Pluribus.