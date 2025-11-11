Kim Kardashian rages at psychics who said she’d pass Bar Exam this time: ‘Pathological liars’

Kim Kardashian went off on psychics who had promised her she would clear the California Bar Exam this year, reports Entertainment Weekly. This comes days after the reality TV star revealed on Instagram that she failed the mandatory exam that assesses a candidate's competency to practice law in California. Kim Kardashian gets mad at psychics after failing bar exams(AFP)

Kim Kardashian calls out ‘pathological liars’

Kim Kardashian, who appeared for the California Bar Exam in July 2025, was upset she failed by a narrow margin. The 45-year-old blasted psychics who had predicted she would pass the test with flying colors, in a TikTok recap of mother Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

"All of the f***ing psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f***ing full of s**t,” Kim told someone while getting ready for the soirée, per Entertainment Weekly.

"They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars,” the Skims co-founder revealed. “Don’t believe anything they say," she added.

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on her lawyer dream

Kim Kardashian had earlier said she “was so close to passing the exam”. She emphasized that she was determined to pass the test on her next attempt and fulfill her dreams of becoming a lawyer in the US. "No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination," she had written on Instagram story.

The mother of four, who graduated from law school in 2025, said she has been preparing for the bar exam for six years. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar," she wrote. "Falling short isn't failure — it's fuel," she concluded.

Only 53.8 per cent of applicants had passed the California Bar Exam in July and February 2024, as per USA Today. The next bar exam will take place in February 2026.

FAQs

When did Kim Kardashian appear for the California Bar Exam?

Kim Kardashian appeared for the California Bar Exam in July this year.

When did Kim Kardashian graduate from law school?

Kim Kardashian graduated from law school in 2025.

When will the next California Bar Exam take place?

The next California Bar Exam will take place in February 2026.