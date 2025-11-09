Kim Kardashian reveals she failed California bar exams but says she will try again: ‘No shortcuts, no giving up’

Kim Kardashian recently shared her results of her California bar exam. The media personality has been working hard to become a licensed attorney in the state, but the results were a disappointment for the mother of four. The Kardashians star did not pass her exam, but is not falling short on determination. The SKIMS owner revealed that she will be taking the test again after studying more and not giving up. Kim Kardashian poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series "All's Fair" on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian fails bar exam

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and wrote, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

Kim expressed her gratitude to those who supported her in her journey of being a lawyer. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure—it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more. Let’s Go!”

According to USA Today reports, the number of test takers passing the bar exam in the country is quite low. Only 53.8% of participants were able to clear the examination held in July 2024 and February 2024. As for Kardashian, the reality TV star has taken the test only once, in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Kim took the bar test after passing the baby bar. The media personality took California's First-Year Law Students' Exam in late 2021, after failing it three times in two years. The SKIMS owner has been pursuing a law degree to follow in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.; the latter represented the NFL player O.J. Simpson in his infamous murder trial.

Sharing an update with her fans, Kardashian shared an Instagram story on May 21 that read, “I finally graduated law school after six years!!!”

Kim Kardashian in All’s Fair

Though Kardashian did not pass the bar exam in real life, she manages to play one on digital screens. Kim stars in the new show, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.

Released on November 4, the Hulu series follows the journey of a successful divorce lawyer who goes on to own an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, California. The show is hailed by Ryan Murphy, who has packed each episode with glamor and drama. All’s Fair season 1 can be streamed on digital platforms.

FAQs

Q1. Has Kim Kardashian become a lawyer?

No, Kim Kardashian failed her bar exam.

Q2. After how many years did Kim Kardashian graduate from law school?

Kim Kardashian graduated from law school after six years.

Q3. How many kids does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian has four children.