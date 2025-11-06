ChatGPT is always wrong: Kim Kardashian blames AI for failing exam, she scored…

Reality TV star and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian has revealed that her experience with artificial intelligence hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. In a new Vanity Fair video, Kardashian confessed that she used ChatGPT to help her study for her law exams, only to discover that the AI often gave her incorrect answers, which she jokingly blamed for making her fail tests. Kim Kardashian joked about failing tests due to incorrect ChatGPT answers.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

Kardashian, who began studying law in 2019 through a non-traditional apprenticeship program, passed California’s “baby bar” exam in 2021 and completed her law degree earlier this year. She sat for her final bar exam in July and is currently awaiting her results, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Also read: Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops: Report

In the Vanity Fair video, part of a lie-detector series where celebrities answer candid questions, singer and actor Teyana Taylor asked Kardashian if she considered AI a friend. Laughing, Kardashian replied, “No, I use it for legal advice.”

She went on to explain how she often sent photos of her study notes to ChatGPT in hopes of getting quick legal insights. However, the results were far from perfect. “They’re always wrong,” she said flatly. “It has made me fail tests all the time. Then I’ll get mad and yell at it, like, ‘You made me fail, why did you do this?’”

Also read: Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops: Report

In a humorous twist, Kardashian said the chatbot sometimes “talks back,” trying to console her. “It says things like, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along,’” she added, smiling at the memory.

While Kardashian’s light-hearted admission has gone viral, experts note that her experience highlights a genuine concern. AI tools like ChatGPT, though increasingly popular for study assistance, can generate factually incorrect or misleading answers. They rely on language patterns rather than true understanding, making them helpful for brainstorming but unreliable for technical subjects like law or medicine.

Also read: Amazon warns Perplexity to pull its Comet assistant from online store

Kardashian and Taylor are currently promoting their new Hulu series, All’s Fair, which premiered this week. Despite the show’s poor early reception, scoring just 18 out of 100 on Metacritic, Kardashian’s candid confession about arguing with ChatGPT has captured public attention online.