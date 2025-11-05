Bianca Censori looks like ‘Kim Kardashian’s twin' new sheer purple look. Internet calls it ‘best thing she’s ever worn’

Bianca Censori brought her signature daring style to the streets of Melbourne this week, stepping out in a sheer, figure-hugging ensemble that caught plenty of attention. The Australian designer and Yeezy architect, 30, turned heads Tuesday morning as she walked through the city’s Central Business District alongside her sister Angelina. Bianca Censori is married to rapper Kanye West

Biance steps out in purple outfit

Censori appeared relaxed and at ease, flashing a wide smile as she explored her hometown. Her outfit included a sheer purple bodysuit paired with a metallic bra and white underwear. It was unapologetically bold, keeping with the barely-there aesthetic she has made her own.

People online reacted to Bianca's look. “NGL this is the best thing she’s ever worn,” wrote a person. “I’m gonna be honest. The first photo I saw for a split second I thought it was Kim 😂 With bangs!,” wrote another. “It’s like American Apparel in 2007 with a random power rangers metal or silvery piece. It’s very fashion though,” wrote another.

Bianca Censori's fearless approach to fashion

Censori’s overall look was accented by long, sleek brunette hair and blunt bangs. She also kept her makeup minimal with just a hint of blush and nude lipstick.

According to News.com.au, her family joined in the city outing, stopping at Mecca for a quick high-end beauty haul before wandering through the CBD. Onlookers reportedly did double-takes, with Censori remaining unfazed and confident. It is a fashion stance she has carried through public life - comfort and confidence, no matter how unconventional the outfit.

A pattern of standout looks

Just a day earlier, she made headlines upon landing at Melbourne Airport in high-waisted underwear, reflective gold tights, and a minimalist grey long-sleeved top. She kept her hair open and styled with a cap. The model also carried a Birkin bag alongside to complete her look.

It is not the first time she has made airport fashion a talking point. Back in January, she caused a stir in Tokyo wearing a grey thong-style bodysuit, sheer tights, and silver pumps.

Whether it is on runways, red carpets, or her local streets, Censori’s message remains the same - fashion is freedom and she is not afraid to wear it that way.