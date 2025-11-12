Prince William pops up on DWTS to support Robert Irwin, social media says, ‘Whitney's face…’

UK's Prince William made an appearance via Zoon on ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' to support Robert Irwin. Tuesday's episode, marking the show's 20th anniversary, had a number of heartwarming moments, including the return of former judge, Tom Bergeron, who was controversially fired from the show. However, the biggest highlight was undoubtedly Prince William. Britain's Prince William made an appearances on Dancing With The Stars.(REUTERS)

“Witney’s face when talking to Prince William was so funny,” one user wrote, reacting to the Zoom call from Prince William.

The Prince Of Wales said that Robert Irwin, the son of legendary conservationist late Steve Irwin, is his "friend" and he shared a special message in support of the 21-year-old in the dancing reality tv show.

While the episode was full of tears over the return of several old faces to the show, Prince William's appearance at the end was the icing on the cake. It left fans gushing, and social was flooded with reactions.

“witney being gagged about prince william is killing me,” wrote one user.

“How did they get Prince William to zoom in but they can’t get Zac Efron to give his brother a call…,” wrote one user.

“PRINCE WILLIAM CAMEO ON DANCING WITH THE STARS IM GAGGED? This isn’t real,” said another.

William Reveals Talking About Kate's Cancer With Kids

Prince William recently revealed how his a conversation with his three kids about their mother, Kate, the Duchess of Wales' battle with cancer. Notably, William revealed that King Charles' cancer diagnosis also came up in the talks as he talked about the deadly disease with this children.

"We choose to communicate a lot more with our children... most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn't work", William said. "Every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges. It's very individual and sort of moment-dependent as to how you deal with those problems."