Apple TV’s Pluribus gets a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s when you can watch Episode 3

Pluribus, Apple TV’s latest show, has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s new sci-fi series has been winning over the audience for its unique plot and powerful cast performances. Not just fans, but even critics are impressed by Pluribus, with the show getting 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes just after two episode-premiere. Pluribus has been renewed for another season.(YouTube/Apple TV)

Pluribus Rotten Tomatoes score

The Rhea Seehorn-starrer has received a perfect score from critics. The official Rotten Tomatoes website shows Pluribus with a certified fresh rating. The critics score is 100 per cent, while the average audience score is 86 per cent.

What is Pluribus about?

The sci-fi drama follows Rhea Seehorn, who plays Carol Sturka, a miserable best-selling author of a series of pirate-themed speculative historical romance books. She is one of the 13 people in the world who are immune to the hive-mind alien virus that has taken over the Earth’s population.

The virus spread soon after two astronomers found an extraterrestrial lab signal in the show’s premiere. The signal, which was coming from 600 light-years away, carried a blueprint for an RNA sequence, a nucleic acid that is essential for most body functions. Replicating and testing the sequence in a lab goes wrong, leading to the virus eventually spreading all over the world. The virus ultimately binds the minds of almost every single human being into a cheerful collective consciousness, an article in Time stated.

Sturka, who remains immune, must save the others from the hive-mind virus, all while trying to evade efforts to bring her under its influence.

Pluribus: When and where to watch

Episodes of the show will be out every Friday on Apple TV. The nine episode series has been renewed for another season already, Space.com reported. However, an official premiere date for the next instalment has not been revealed. Here is the full schedule of the remaining episodes of Pluribus.

Episode 3 – November 14

Episode 4 – November 21

Episode 5 – November 28

Episode 6 – December 5

Episode 7 – December 12

Episode 8 – December 19

Episode 9 – December 26

FAQs

Where can I watch Pluribus?

The sci-fi show is available on Apple TV.

Has Pluribus been renewed for another season?

Yes, the second season has been officially announced.

Who plays the lead role in Pluribus?

Rhea Seehorn essays the role of the lead character, Carol Sturka.