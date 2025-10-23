Pluribus trailer: Rhea Seehorn portrays unhappy Carol in Apple TV show. Watch

Apple TV has released the first trailer of its upcoming drama series Pluribus, featuring Rhea Seehorn in the role of Carol - a character who is always unhappy. The maiden two episodes of the series are all set to premiere on November 7, followed by weekly episodes every Friday till December 26, Deadline reported. Rhea Seehorn portrays Carol, the grumpy lead character in Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus for Apple TV.(YouTube)

Mysterious plot

The nine-episode drama series has been a highly secretive project. The story follows “the most miserable person on Earth,” tasked with saving the world from happiness. The trailer shows Carol resisting every attempt to cheer her up, including a fancy breakfast left at her door, which she throws into the garbage.

At one point, Carol expresses a desire to “reverse all this,” while a voice reassures her: “Rest assured, Carol. We will figure out what makes you different.”

‘Genre-bending’ style

Apple TV said Pluribus is “genre-bending,” so that audiences have no idea and are left guessing if it is a comedy, sci-fi, thriller, fantasy or horror. Vince Gilligan, known for combining dark drama with humor, keeps viewers unsure of what to expect. Rhea Seehorn says it is thought-provoking, upsetting and funny, suspenseful, humorous and emotional.

Also Read: Watch | The Beast In Me trailer: Matthew Rhys, Claire Danes star in Netflix thriller

The cast

Alongside Rhea Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with guest appearances by Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte. Gilligan describes Carol as a “damaged hero” who is trying very hard to do good despite her grumpy and unhappy demeanor.

Why fans are excited

Fans of Gilligan’s work can expect the same combination of rich characters, dark humor, and inventive storytelling in Pluribus. With its mysterious plot and engaging characters, the series is already generating anticipation ahead of its November 7 premiere on Apple TV.

Also Read: Monster Hunter Wilds unveils Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event — Trailer, rewards and more

FAQs:

When does Pluribus premiere on Apple TV?

Pluribus comes out on Apple TV on November 7, 2025, with the first two episodes. Later on, new episodes will be released every Friday until December 26.

Who plays Carol in Pluribus?

Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol, the grumpy lead character in Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus.

What is Pluribus about?

Pluribus follows “the most miserable person on Earth” who must save the world from happiness. The series is genre-bending, mixing comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and dark humor.