Apple drops the '+': Why the streaming giant quietly rebranded Apple TV+ as simply 'Apple TV'

Apple has decided to drop the "plus" as the Cupertino giant is rebranding its Apple TV+ streaming platform and giving it a fresh identity as Apple TV.

The change was not announced in a big marketing push or flashy campaign. Instead, it was tucked inside a press release about the upcoming film F1, which premieres on the platform on December 12.

Mentioned halfway through the release was a short but clear line: “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.”

It is not clear when exactly the new name will appear across apps and marketing. As of Monday morning, the app still displayed the familiar Apple TV+ logo.

Why Apple made the switch

When Apple first launched the streaming platform in 2019, “Apple TV” was already the name of the company’s set-top device, the small black box that connects to televisions and offers access to multiple streaming services, much like Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV.

According to the Apple Insider, this overlap caused confusion from the start. Viewers often mixed up the app, the device, and the subscription service itself. Dropping the “plus” could be Apple’s move to simplify the brand and create a cleaner ecosystem across hardware and content.

The rebranding comes just months after Apple raised the price of its streaming service by more than 30 per cent. It now costs $12.99 per month, up from $9.99. Apple TV also remains the only major streaming platform without an ad-supported tier - something that sets it apart from rivals like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

A sign of more changes ahead?

Rumors doing rounds in the industry suggest this might be more than just a name tweak. Some analysts believe Apple could be preparing to merge its hardware and streaming businesses under one unified brand. Others think an ad-supported tier might eventually arrive as Apple looks for ways to grow subscriptions and profits in a slowing streaming market, as per Apple Insider.

For now, the company’s focus seems to be on polishing the brand identity before rolling out its next big slate of originals - including F1, the high-octane racing movie headlined by Brad Pitt.

FAQs

What happened to Apple TV+?

Apple dropped the “plus” and rebranded the streaming service as Apple TV.

When does the new Apple TV name take effect?

Apple has not confirmed the date, but the rebrand was announced in its F1 press release.

How much does Apple TV cost now?

The monthly subscription is $12.99, up from $9.99 after a recent price hike.

Does Apple TV have ads?

No, Apple TV is still the only major streamer without an ad-supported tier.

Why did Apple change the name?

The change likely simplifies its brand and reduces confusion between the device and the streaming service.