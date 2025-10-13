F1: The Movie to release for streaming: When and where to watch Brad Pitt starrer?

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie is officially coming to streaming. The Apple Original Films release will be available on Apple TV worldwide on December 12. The summer blockbuster tore through theaters, grossing over $629 million globally and setting a string of records. Among them, it is now the highest-grossing live-action film of Pitt’s career. Audiences loved it, giving it an A CinemaScore and a 97 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. F1: The Movie streaming release: Brad Pitt starrer hits Apple TV in December following massive theater success(HT_PRINT)

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace F1: The Movie in theaters. Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach,” said producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A star-studded, adrenaline-fueled cast

Joseph Kosinski directed the film, which stars Brad Pitt alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. The production is notable for capturing real Grand Prix weekends, lending the story an authenticity rare in sports films. Kosinski co-wrote the screenplay with Ehren Kruger, while producers include Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Chad Oman. Warner Bros. handled global marketing and distribution alongside Apple Original Films.

Streaming and beyond

Before its Apple TV premiere, F1: The Movie is available for digital purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and other platforms. The film’s reach goes beyond the screen. F1 The Album has sold 600,000 copies worldwide and is approaching one billion streams.

With its mix of high-speed racing, big-name talent, and a hit soundtrack, F1: The Movie has made waves in both theaters and streaming, making its status as one of the year’s most exciting releases.

FAQs:

Q: When does F1: The Movie stream on Apple TV?

F1: The Movie streams on Apple TV starting December 12, 2025.

Q: Who stars in F1: The Movie?

The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem.

Q: Where can I buy or stream F1: The Movie digitally?

You can buy or stream F1: The Movie digitally on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and other platforms.

Q: Was the film shot during real Formula 1 races?

Yes, the movie was filmed during actual Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.