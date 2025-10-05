From Mr. Scorsese to The Lost Bus: New releases to watch on Apple TV+ in October 2025

October is underway, and that means a new collection of shows and movies to choose from for Apple TV+ viewers. The streaming platform is offering a collection of movies and new seasons of shows for fans to enjoy as they settle in for winter. Here, we look at five shows and movies that you will have access to on Apple TV+ in October. Mr. Scorsese to The Lost Bus: Everything new releasing on Apple TV+ this October 2025(X/@AppleFilms)

The Last Frontier

This thrilling series will begin airing from October 10, with a new episode available every Friday up till December 5. According to Tech Radar, the show is about a plane full of prisoners crash-landing in Alaska and its aftermath.

In unforgiving conditions, the FBI is searching for one prisoner in particular. Also in focus is a US marshal who feels something is not right. This is a perfect recipe for an edge-of-the-seat gripping drama.

The Lost Bus

Starring Matthew McConaughey, this movie is based on a real-life incident. According to NPR, it is the story of a bus driver who saved the lives of 22 school children caught in the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

In the compact setting of a school bus, where the driver and the kids are joined by a schoolteacher, this depiction of man’s struggle against nature’s fury is bound to be engaging. It’s available now on Apple TV+.

Also read: Hulu to shut down after 20 years: What Disney+ merger means for streaming platform subscribers?

Mr. Scorsese

Those who enjoy the work of Martin Scorsese, and even those who simply want to understand how a master craftsman works, should put Mr. Scorsese on their watch list.

This five-part documentary on the legendary filmmaker will be available from October 17, Tech Radar reports. Apart from the eponymous central figure, the show will also have appearances from some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Down Cemetery Road

Interested in a crime drama? Then, Down Cemetery Road might be the go-to option for you. Made by the same people who created the legendary espionage drama, Slow Horses, this show will hit your screens on October 29.

The show’s synopsis reads, “When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson).”

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost

Another interesting documentary that will be on Apple TV+ this year turns the spotlight on Ben Stiller’s parents, Jerry and Anne. Set to be available for streaming from October 24, this series will feature interviews with the Stiller family and personalities like Christopher Walken and Stephen Colbert, as per People.

The synopsis says that by focusing on his parents’ lives, “(Ben) Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives and the generational lessons we all can learn from those we love.”

Additional titles releasing on Apple TV+ this October 2025

The Sisters Grimm—Oct 3

Loot (Season 3)—Oct 15

FAQs

What is The Lost Bus about?

It’s the story of a bus driver who heroically saved the lives of 22 children caught in the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

Who are Ben Stiller’s parents?

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara are the parents of Ben Stiller. They were both noted comedians of their era and had a big influence on pop culture.

Is Down Cemetery Road based on a novel?

Yes, Down Cemetery Road is based on a novel by author Mick Herron.