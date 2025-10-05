Four consecutive supermoons set to illuminate US skies starting October 2025: When and how to watch

Get ready for a show in the night sky over the next few months. According to National Geographic, the final months of 2025 will bring a rare lineup of back-to-back supermoons with one more arriving just after New Year’s. The streak kicks off on October 6 with the Harvest Moon, continues with the Beaver Moon on November 5, and the Cold Moon on December 4. The series then wraps up on January 3, 2026, marking four consecutive full moons appearing bigger and brighter than usual. The streak of Supermoons will start on October 6 with the Harvest Moon and continue until December 4. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)(AFP)

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s full phase coincides with the point in its orbit closest to Earth, known as perigee. As National Geographic explains, this slight shift in distance, sometimes more than 50,000 kilometers closer, makes the moon appear up to 14 per cent larger and around 30 per cent brighter than when it is farther away. To the naked eye, the difference might seem subtle, but when the moon rises, the change is hard to miss.

Also Read: Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch October supermoon in the US? Here's what we know

Why does this supermoon lineup stand out?

Supermoons are not uncommon, but getting four in a row is. National Geographic notes that the timing of the moon’s orbit and perigee occasionally aligns in a way that produces several consecutive supermoons. This cycle completes roughly every 14 lunar months, which means 2025 offers one of those rare streaks where everything lines up perfectly, reports National Geographic.

Each full moon carries its own story and name rooted in seasonal tradition. The October Harvest Moon was once essential for farmers finishing late harvests by moonlight. November’s Beaver Moon refers to the period when beavers built their dams before the rivers froze. December’s Cold Moon, the last of the year, signals the onset of long nights and deep winter.

Also Read: Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers in the last quarter of the year

When and how to catch the supermoons

The best time to step outside is just after sunset, when the moon begins to lift over the eastern horizon. That is when it looks its biggest - partly because it is a little closer to Earth, and partly because of a simple trick of the eyes. As National Geographic explains, this “moon illusion” makes the glowing disk seem huge when it’s low in the sky.

Find a clear, open spot facing east. Avoid streetlights if you can, as their glare dulls the view. You do not need fancy equipment, but a pair of binoculars or a small telescope can really bring out the craters and ridges. If you are taking pictures, National Geographic suggests timing it right as the moon rises. That is when you will get those dramatic skyline shots or silhouettes against the glowing horizon.

And if the weather cooperates, just watching it climb slowly into the night is worth it, no filters needed.

If skies are clear, these next few months will offer one of the brightest, most photogenic lunar runs in years.

FAQs

When will each supermoon occur?

They will be visible on October 6, November 5, and December 4, 2025, with another on January 3, 2026.

What makes a moon a supermoon?

It is when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, or perigee.

How much brighter will it appear?

According to National Geographic, a supermoon can look up to 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger.

What is the best way to view or photograph it?

Step outside at moonrise, find an open horizon, and capture it near landmarks for the best effect.