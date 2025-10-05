Harvest Moon 2025: Why is it in October instead of September this year? Everything you need to know

The 2025 Harvest Moon, the name given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, will rise on October 6 rather than in September like usual. It will be considered officially full at 11:47 p.m. EDT on October 6 (03:47 GMT October 7), and because the Moon is near perigee, it will also appear as a supermoon, slightly bigger and brighter than an average full moon. Why 2025's Harvest Moon is a rare October full moon(Unsplash)

The timing happens because the October full moon falls closer to the September equinox than September’s full moon did. Farmers once used the Harvest Moon’s bright light to extend harvesting hours at night, as per Space.com.

Why the 2025 Harvest Moon is in October

The Harvest Moon is named for the proximity, in this case, compared to the autumn equinox, not by month, because in 2025, September’s full moon occurred on the 7th, and the October 6th full moon is only about 14 hours more proximate to the equinox, making it the Harvest Moon. Shifting like this happens about 18 times between 1970 and 2050. The previous October Harvest Moon occurred in 2020, and the next will be in 2028.

Viewing times and moonrise patterns

During the time of the Harvest Moon, the moon rises earlier than normal, night after night, allowing for an unusually bright evening. Instead of a usual 50-minute delay towards the moonrise the following night, it is 20-25 minutes in mid-latitude locations.

For example, in Boston, the moon rises on October 5th at 5:32 pm, on October 6th it rises at 5:55 pm, and on October 7th it rises at 6:20 pm. This unusual timing once allowed farmers to continue working after sunset with minimal darkness.

Origin of Harvest Moon

The phrase "Harvest Moon" originated in Native American and early colonial customs, as per Britannica. It indicated the time of year to harvest corn, pumpkins, squash, and wild rice. Because the moon rose around sunset for several nights, farmers could work later without lamps. In years when October’s full moon becomes the Harvest Moon, it sometimes overlaps with the “Hunter’s Moon” name for October.

FAQs

Q1: Why is the 2025 Harvest Moon in October instead of September?

Because the October full moon is closer to the autumn equinox than September’s full moon.

Q2: What makes it a supermoon?

It happens when the Moon is full and also closest to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter.

Q3: How can I see it best?

Go to a clear, open place facing east just after sunset to see the Moon rise.