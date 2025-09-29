Why is San Francisco Bay Area air quality bad today? Smoke from Oregon’s Moon Complex Fire drifts into California

The Bay Area is under an air quality advisory through Sunday because of smoke from a wildfire in Oregon, the local air district said. Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles and other pollutants that are unhealthy even for short exposure.(Representative image/Pexel)

The Moon Complex fire, which started near the Rogue River on Sept. 3 after a lightning strike, has been sending smoke south over the ocean. That smoke is mixing with the marine layer moving onto the Bay Area, the district said Saturday night, according to SFGATE.

The district warned that smoke conditions can shift quickly. "It’s hard to know how much smoke will reach the ground or where it will settle," officials said. "Skies may look hazy, and smoke might be noticeable."

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles and other pollutants that are unhealthy even for short exposure. It can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and cause coughing or scratchy throats.

Stay indoors

Officials recommended that people stay indoors with doors and windows closed until the smoke clears. Car vents should be set to recirculate to avoid bringing in outside air.

Pollution levels are expected to stay below the national health standard for a 24-hour period, so no Spare the Air Alert has been issued.

Some locals haven’t noticed the smoke yet. At The Royale in lower Nob Hill on Saturday evening, owner Will Weston said he hadn’t seen any issues. In past years, wildfire smoke sometimes forced him to wear an N95 mask, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Moon Complex fire expanded quickly on Friday, leading to new evacuation orders for areas south and southwest of the fire. Rain is expected in Oregon this week, which should help firefighters bring the blaze under control.