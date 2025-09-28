Full list: Starbucks closing hundreds of US stores in major shakeup

Starbucks will shut down hundreds of stores across North America as part of its “Back to Starbucks” plan to reshape the chain after six straight quarters of sales declines. The company confirmed the closures Thursday. Earlier this summer, Starbucks announced that all pickup-only stores will be closed or converted by the end of 2026(REUTERS)

CEO Brian Niccol told employees the move is intended to focus on the chain’s role as a welcoming “third place” and to phase out stores that no longer meet customer or financial expectations.

“We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed,” Niccol said.

Starbucks expects to end fiscal year 2025 with about 18,300 stores across the US and Canada, according to Newsweek. With new openings set to offset closures, the company said the reduction will be about 1%.

Earlier this summer, the company also announced that all pickup-only stores will be closed or converted by the end of 2026. That includes more than 90 stores across 20 states, such as the University of Texas West Campus pickup store in Austin, which will be turned into a full café.

Store closures by state, according to Business Insider.

California

1303 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

1100 CA-1, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

138 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013

729 N Vignes St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

760-762 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

444 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071

600 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

216 26th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402

1090 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017

1501 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

49 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133

District of Columbia

1801 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

401 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

555 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

3347 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007

3050 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007

1600 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

2001 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036

2225 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20059

Maryland

13677 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906

1209 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

1100 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

100 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

250 West Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201

631 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

2500 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Massachusetts

177 College Ave, Medford, MA 02155

Montana

50205 3rd Ave E, Polson, MT 59860

New Jersey

40 W Park Place, Morristown, NJ 07960

New Mexico

106 W San Francisco St Plaza, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York

41-02 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

Oregon

2803 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Texas

409 University, College Station, TX 77840

Virginia

12599 Fairlakes Cir, Fairfax, VA 22033

4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

100 S Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314

1017 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23234

4320 Commerce Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

233 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

2840 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112

3911 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Washington

2401 Utah Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101