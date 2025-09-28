Full list: Starbucks closing hundreds of US stores in major shakeup
Starbucks will shut down hundreds of stores across North America as part of its “Back to Starbucks” plan to reshape the chain after six straight quarters of sales declines. The company confirmed the closures Thursday.
CEO Brian Niccol told employees the move is intended to focus on the chain’s role as a welcoming “third place” and to phase out stores that no longer meet customer or financial expectations.
“We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed,” Niccol said.
Starbucks expects to end fiscal year 2025 with about 18,300 stores across the US and Canada, according to Newsweek. With new openings set to offset closures, the company said the reduction will be about 1%.
Earlier this summer, the company also announced that all pickup-only stores will be closed or converted by the end of 2026. That includes more than 90 stores across 20 states, such as the University of Texas West Campus pickup store in Austin, which will be turned into a full café.
Store closures by state, according to Business Insider.
California
1303 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
1100 CA-1, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
138 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013
729 N Vignes St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
760-762 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
444 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071
600 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
216 26th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402
1090 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017
1501 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
49 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
District of Columbia
1801 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
401 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
555 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
3347 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
3050 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007
1600 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
2001 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036
2225 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20059
Maryland
13677 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906
1209 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
1100 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230
100 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202
250 West Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201
631 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
2500 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts
177 College Ave, Medford, MA 02155
Montana
50205 3rd Ave E, Polson, MT 59860
New Jersey
40 W Park Place, Morristown, NJ 07960
New Mexico
106 W San Francisco St Plaza, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York
41-02 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
Oregon
2803 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Texas
409 University, College Station, TX 77840
Virginia
12599 Fairlakes Cir, Fairfax, VA 22033
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203
100 S Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314
1017 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23234
4320 Commerce Rd, Richmond, VA 23234
233 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
2840 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112
3911 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Washington
2401 Utah Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101